What Is Ginseng And How It Benefits Our Body
One of the most popular herbs in the US, ginseng, is known for its potential in boosting memory power and improving energy levels. Ginseng includes a dozen different varieties of plants broadly covered under the Panax genus. The wide and fleshy roots of this plant can be consumed orally, through supplements, in tea, and in many other ways. But the primary motive of consuming this root is getting access to its ability to make you and your body adaptable to any stressful situation, be it the emotional stress of physical stress.
So let's dig deeper into the many health benefits that this root has to offer.
1. Prevents premature aging
Ginseng can potentially fight the signs of aging. Primarily, this root is used as an antioxidant which fights the negative impacts the free radicals throughout the body leading to cellular damage. Phytonutrients in this root activate your skin's metabolism. It releases collagen in the skin which prevents wrinkles by making the skin more elastic and toned.
2. Stimulating hair growth
Topical application of ginseng improves blood circulation to the scalp, thus strengthening the hair follicles and preventing excess hair loss. It also improves the regeneration abilities of your hair, thus improving hair growth.
3. Anti-cancer properties
Some researchers show that ginseng contains anti-cancer properties. A research published in the Chinese Medicine Journal showed that ginsenosides possess anti-tumor and anti-cancer properties can damage the prostate and ovarian cancer cells. It can also slow down the progression of cancer cells by inhibiting the cell cycle progression. Another research by the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer researchers showed that regular consumption of this root after breast cancer detection may further improve the quality of life and chances of survival.
4. Better heart health
For patients who are dealing with heart disorders, ginseng can prove beneficial. This root improves heart health by improving blood flow in the body and oxidation of LDL cholesterol levels. However, it increases blood pressure so patients who are dealing with hypertension must refrain from its consumption.
5. Treating erectile dysfunction
This root is a potent aphrodisiac which means that it is quite beneficial for treating sex-related health issues like erectile dysfunction. The properties of Red Panax ginseng were found effective in improving erections orgasms in a study which is why this herb is used in a Chinese herbal medicine. Korean red ginseng is also found effective in improving male sexual dysfunction.
6. Relieving menstrual cramps
Ginseng properties are known to improve cramping related to menstruation. Just one cup of ginseng tea can considerably lower the pain and discomfort caused due to menstrual cramps.
7. Benefits for perimenopausal women
Perimenopausal women experience a low libido due to drooped estrogen levels. Ginseng improves estrogen production in perimenopausal women hence improving their sexual drive.
8. Weight control
Weight loss is easy, weight control is not!
For those who lost oodles of weight maintaining the same BMI is quite challenging. Well, there is one simple solution. You could drink a cup of ginseng tea every day. This herbal beverage controls your appetite hence lowering your calorie intake. Extracts of the ginseng berry are also beneficial in fighting obesity and helping with better weight
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.