Weight Loss: 6 Ways To Measure Your Fitness Other Than The Weighing Scale

If you are sick and tired of fluctuations in your weight every week, then you have landed at the right place. Apart from losing weight and noting down your numbers on the weighing scale, there are other measures that can tell that you are making progress with your weight loss and diet regime. Dietitians and nutritionists are also trying to increase awareness about reasons why you need to ditch the weighing and look for other methods of knowing your progress. There is a lot more to fitness than just seeing lesser numbers on the weighing machine. In this article, we are going to talk about ways to measure your fitness other than weighing scale. These will change your life!
Ditch the weighing scale; try these to measure your fitness levels
1. Improved digestion
If your acidity, constipation and bloating have reduced, then you surely are getting fitter. With weight loss and good diet comes the added benefit of no regular bowel movement and less gas. So at times when you see the weighing machine is not showing any progress and your digestion is getting better, know that you are making progress and getting fitter.
2. Your clothes fit you well
Thanks to inch loss, your old clothes become much more comfortable to wear as compared to the time before you began with a healthy diet and exercise. If your jeans is getting looser and you are able to fit in a shirt of top from years ago, then you are definitely getting slimmer and fitter.
3. You have control over your cravings
This is another very big way to find out if you are becoming a fitter version of yourself or not. Once you get on the pathway towards a healthy lifestyle, cravings are no longer a struggle and you well how to control them. If your midnight cravings are nearly gone and you don't feel half as tempted towards desserts, then you are fitter, grown-up version of yourself. Learning the art of portion control comes with a lot of dedication and you have surely mastered it if you are controlling cravings and practicing portion control while delving into them.
4. You are able to sleep well
Remember the times when it took nearly 2 hours to sleep at night? A vague memory of those times is probably a sign that you are getting fitter and healthier. Sound and deep sleep is one of the many perks of losing weight and getting healthy. Ditch the weighing scale and see how you feel every morning when you wake up. The latter is a better indicator of your progress than the former.
5. Young and glowing skin
A healthier and fitter person will have a glowing, young and radiant skin. If your acne, blemishes and dark circles have remarkably reduced, then it is a sign of better health.
6. You feel active
Excess weight gain can make you feel tired and lethargic all day. When you begin to healthy, give up on habits of sedentary lifestle, are physically active and exercise regularly, you feel more active and lighter. Less laziness and sleepiness is a sign of better health and fitness.
Now you know why you need to ditch the weighing scale. Follow these ways and let us know how they helped you in the comments below.
