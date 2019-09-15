Strength Training: From Weight Loss To Anti-Ageing Effect Here Are Some Benefits Of Strength Training
Most people believe strength training is just meant for muscle building. But there are multiple benefits of strength training other than that. Read here to know some positive effects of strength training explained by expert.
Strength training should be a part of your workout regimen
HIGHLIGHTS
- Strength training is not just about building big biceps
- Strength training is as important as other exercises
- It can also leave an anti-ageing effect on your body
If there is one type of exercise that is most riddled with misinformation, doubt and fear, it is definitely- Strength Training. The primary concern that people have when it comes to weight training is that they will get bulky and big. You will either hear them say "I don't want to look like a body builder" or "Deadlifts? No, No, I just want to tone up, you see". Unfortunately, this irrational fear holds a lot of people back from improving their body composition. Structured strength program offers exercises to get you stronger and bring out the definition in your body, without adding any bulk.
Strength training is not just about building big biceps. It's about being stronger, not just physically but mentally and emotionally too. It is about being more confident in who you are and about not having to worry or look for help when you need to put your bag in the overhead compartment on an airplane. It's about knowing you can lift your baby off the floor without being anxious about throwing your back out. Its about being able to carry the groceries or shopping bags without having to make endless trips to your car. Its about being empowered to live independently for 30, 40 or 50 more years. Most importantly, getting stronger is about removing limitations. The stronger you are; the more you can do and the fewer things you can't.
What science says ?
We all know how important cardiovascular (or cardio) exercise is - how it's great for your heart, cholesterol, and blood pressure. And whether you choose to walk, cycle, or swim, you know that it will help you burn calories and lead to fat loss. But that's only half the equation. Cardio workouts are important. But if your exercise routine consists only of this, then you could be missing out on the big benefits of strength training. Strength exercises help improve your fitness level in ways that aerobics (or cardio) just can't deliver. For a balanced fitness program, strength training is essential. Studies suggest that strength training has some serious scientific weight to it, and imparts unique benefits.
Benefits of strength training
1. Weight loss
If you are looking out to lose weight, then it is crucial for you to incorporate strength training into your routine. Numerous studies have demonstrated conclusively that strength training not only makes you look slimmer and shapelier but also burns fat much more effectively than any other exercise does. Aerobic activity (like cardio, walk, swim etc.) burns fat while you're exercising, but anaerobic activity (like strength training) burns fat in the minutes, hours and days following exercise, as your body recovers from your workout. Studies reveal that strength exercise burns more calories (or fat) for as long as 24 to 48 hours post workout!
2. Enhanced fertility
Consistent strength training boosts fertility in both men and women. It also improves blood circulation and oxygenation to the ovaries and assists in better implantation of the foetus, hence increasing your chances of getting pregnant naturally.
3. Hormonal Balance
Strength training is the medicine for all hormonal disorders be it diabetes, PCOD/PCOS or thyroid. One part of it is that strength training improves how the body uses insulin and allows glucose to get around the body better. More and more research has shown to link resistance training with improved insulin sensitivity. Muscle is metabolically active tissue, and it uses glucose, or blood sugar, for energy. During a session of resistance training, your muscles are rapidly using glucose, and this energy consumption continues even after you have finished exercising. Hence, for anyone struggling with diabetes, PCOD, thyroid, strength training is among the most-effective medicine, with zero side effects.
The other part is that with consistent strength training, your newly insulin-sensitive metabolism will burn fat more efficiently. The accelerated fat loss in turn helps in reducing the risk for all metabolic and hormonal imbalance conditions.
4. Anti-ageing
As you age, there is a decrease in your bone tissue (bone resorption) over time. When you are younger, new bone tissue generates and bone resorption is balanced. But later in life, this balance gets disturbed. Bone tissue losses accelerate and outpace the creation of new bone. This acceleration is especially striking among women who have reached menopause. After menopause women lose estrogen, a hormone that protects bones. This loss of bone density makes women more prone to osteoporosis and leads to weakness and postural problems among many older women.
Resistance training prevents all those bone losses and postural deficits. It stimulates the development of bone osteoblasts: cells that build bones back up (a process known as bone remodelling). Therefore, it is by far the best way to maintain and enhance total-body bone strength, increase bone density, cut your risk of injury, help ease arthritis pain, improve balance, reduce the likelihood of falls and prevent osteoporosis.
(Munmun Ganeriwal is a Nutritionist and Fitness Consultant at Yuktahaar)
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.
