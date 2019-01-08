ASK OUR EXPERTS

Survey: 53% Of Women In India 'Physically Inactive'; Best Exercises Which Can Help Burn Calories

The average calorie burn budget of Indian men is 476 calories per day vs. women's 374 calories per day, out of which men burn 55 per cent (262) while women burn just 44 per cent (165).
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Jan 8, 2019 05:25 IST
2-Min Read
Everyday physical activity and good eating habits can play a crucial role in overall health.

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Women were found to burn less calories than their male counterparts
  2. Over 30% men are "active", burning more than 80% of their calories
  3. Kolkata, Jaipur, Lucknow and Ahmedabad were the least active cities

While men and women in India are largely physically inactive, women were found to burn less calories than their male counterparts, finds a survey of over one million Indians. The survey -- "Physical activity levels of Indians" by HealthifyMe, the domestic health and fitness app -- showed that 53 per cent of Indian women are "inactive" and burn less than 50 per cent of calories that a person should burn through physical activity, daily, as against 44 per cent of men.

The average calorie burn budget of Indian men is 476 calories per day vs. women's 374 calories per day, out of which men burn 55 per cent (262) while women burn just 44 per cent (165).

Over 30 per cent men are "active", burning more than 80 per cent of their calories, and only 24 per cent women are "active" and 22 per cent "mildly active".


"It is a matter of grave concern that almost half of all Indians are inactive and burn less than even 50 per cent of their calorie budget. Inactivity and unhealthy food habits can lead to several lifestyle diseases like obesity, hypertension, diabetes and high cholesterol," Tushar Vashisht, Co-founder and CEO, HealthifyMe said, in a statement on Monday.

"From our experience, we are already witnessing an increase of such cases amongst people as early as in their 30s.

"Everyday physical activity and good eating habits can play a crucial role in avoiding and even reversing such diseases. It is time that we start taking 'working out' more seriously," Vashisht said.

Further, the survey found that Tier 1 cities continue to be more active than Tier 2 cities, burning 407 calories in a day versus 371 in Tier 2.

Bengaluru, Gurugram and Noida were found as the most fitness conscious, while Kolkata, Jaipur, Lucknow and Ahmedabad were the least active cities.

The data is based on the activity auto-synced via fitness-bands or smartphone apps as well as self-reported workouts from over one million users, aged between 25 and 35.

Try these exercises which can help burn maximum calories in minimum time:

  • Swimming
  • Jogging
  • Cycling
  • Jumping rope
  • Strength training
  • Kick boxing
  • Yoga
  • Zumba

(With inputs from IANS)

Trending Diseases