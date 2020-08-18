ASK OUR EXPERTS

Garlic Health Benefits: Know How You Can Use The Herb For Better Heart Health And Stronger Immunity

Garlic benefits: From boosting immunity to reducing high blood pressure and cholesterol levels, know the many ways including garlic in your diet can help you.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  Garima Arora Updated: Aug 18, 2020
Garlic Health Benefits: Know How You Can Use The Herb For Better Heart Health And Stronger Immunity

Allicin is the compound in garlic, which can boost immunity

  1. You should eat garlic daily for its immunity-boosting benefits
  2. It can be added to tadkas of dals and sabzis
  3. You can also infuse it in cooking oil

Garlic is one herb we use on a daily basis. It is the one spice which imparts delicious flavour to food. The herb can be added to nearly every dish. Not just as an ingredient, but the herb can be used as an immunity-booster too. It can be added to kadhas and other herbal teas that you infuse at home. Immunity-boosting properties of garlic can be credited to allicin, a compound present in garlic.

Garlic for immunity: Know how you can use it


"Allicin is believed to increase body immunity by boosting the immune response of the white blood cells by increasing the virus fighting T cells and help in fighting viruses that cause common cold," nutritionist Pooja Malhotra tells DoctorNDTV.

She goes on to add that the sulphur content in garlic helps to absorb zinc, which is another immunity-boosting mineral.

  • People with high blood pressure and high cholesterol levels can benefit from including garlic in diet.
  • According to WebMD, garlic can prevent age-related effects on arteries. It can reduce the pace at which they lose their ability to stretch and flex.
  • Garlic has the ability to moderately reduce pre-meal blood sugar levels. This benefit can be especially helpful for people with diabetes.
  • People with high blood pressure should consume garlic as is. It has been shown to reduce both systolic and diastolic blood pressure.
  • There has also been some evidence which shows that garlic can be helpful for boosting hair growth in people experiencing hair loss.
  • High blood pressure artery-related benefits of garlic make the herb beneficial for people with heart disease as well.
Eating garlic by mouth can help in reducing high blood pressure
Photo Credit: iStock

Ways to include garlic in your diet

With the global pandemic of coronavirus, taking care of your immunity has become more important than ever. Including garlic in your daily diet can help you with this concern. Malhotra recommends the following ways to include garlic in your diet:

1. You can add it to the tadkas of dals and sabzis. It can be crushed and grated for this.

2. It can also be crushed and stored in a little oil. The oil with minced garlic can be drizzled on various dishes.

3. Chopped garlic can be added to salads.

4. You can also add tiny pieces of garlic and infuse it in the form of tea.

(Pooja Malhotra is a nutritionist based in Delhi)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

