Should You Be Drinking Aloe Vera Juice Every Day? Know Health Benefits
It is safe to consume aloe vera juice. However, it should not be consumed in access. Drinking it too much can trigger diarrhea.
Aloe vera contains antimicrobial and antibacterial properties
Aloe vera is more than just a remedy for your skin-related issues. It can offer multiple health benefits to your overall health. Aloe vera gel is usually applied on the skin to treat sunburn, rash, acne, dryness and other issues. Aloe gel can also be consumed directly. Not many enjoy it as it is, therefore, aloe vera gel can also be consumed in the form of juice. If you have an aloe vera plant at home, you can simply extract the gel and blend it to prepare the juice. The market is also flooded with several ready-to-drink options. If you are not well-versed with the goodness of aloe vera juice, we are here to help. Keep reading as we list the many benefits of drinking aloe vera juice.
Health benefits of drinking aloe vera juice
1. Rich in antioxidants
Aloe vera juice can provide you with antioxidants that can help protect the body from damage caused by free radicals. Antioxidants play a role in reducing oxidative stress which can help control the risk of many health conditions.
2. Improves digestion
Aloe vera is a boon for your digestive health. It can help you relieve constipation, reduce the symptoms of gastroesophageal reflux diseases and control irritable bowel syndrome. The anti-inflammatory compounds of aloe vera can also assist in the digestive process.
3. Loaded with vitamin C
Vitamin C can help boost immunity. It can also improve your skin health, lower blood pressure, boost iron absorption in the body and much more.
Aloe vera juice is a good source of vitamin C. Other than vitamin C, it can also provide you with vitamin E, folic acid, calcium and magnesium.
4. Controls blood sugar levels
Unlike other juices, aloe vera juice is low in calories as well as sugar content. Studies have shown that drinking aloe vera juice can help improve fasting blood sugars in type-2 diabetics and pre-diabetics.
5. Supports oral health
Aloe vera contains antimicrobial and antibacterial properties. Additionally, the anti-inflammatory properties of aloe vera can benefit oral health. Other than drinking aloe vera juice, you can also use aloe vera-based toothpaste or mouthwash.
Precautions to follow
It is safe to consume aloe vera juice. However, it should not be consumed in access. Drinking it too much can trigger diarrhea.
If you are planning to introduce aloe vera to your diet, start with small quantities. Before making any drastic changes to your diet, it is wise you contact your health care expert. Also, pregnant and lactating mothers should avoid consuming it.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.