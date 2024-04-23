Summer Diet: Try These Foods To Reduce Stomach Heat
The summer season is here and you must be feeling extra tired and exhausted. The increasing heat often becomes hard to handle. It also takes a toll on your digestion and overall health. Therefore, it is essential to manage your body's heat as much as possible. Several foods that are especially available during the summer season can help reduce your body's heat and cool down your stomach.
If you are experiencing excessive heat in the stomach along with some common digestive issues, here are some foods that might help. Read on to know more.
Foods to reduce stomach heat
1. Cucumber
Cucumbers are refreshing and packed with water content, making them an excellent choice for cooling down your stomach. Cucumbers also have a natural cooling effect on the body. The fibre content of cucumber can also help promote healthy digestion.
2. Watermelon
Watermelon is one of the most-loved summer fruits. It contains a good amount of water that can keep you hydrated. The lycopene present in watermelon can also protect your skin from sun damage.
3. Sattu drink
Sattu water is loaded with protein, fibre and other essential nutrients. Summer and scorching heat can easily drain out energy levels. This nutrient-dense drink can hydrate you in no time while making you active all the way through.
4. Coconut water
Coconut water is a good source of several nutrients. With a slight sweet taste, coconut water can keep you hydrated and promote electrolyte balance.
5. Fennel seeds
Fennel seeds are usually consumed after meals for better digestion. Saunf also has a cooling effect on your body. You can chew some fennel seeds post-meals or prepare fennel water by soaking them overnight.
Other than these, it is also crucial to stay hydrated throughout the summer. Drink enough liquids other than water to maintain hydration levels.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
