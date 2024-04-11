Summer Diet: Know The Amazing Health Benefits Of Muskmelon Seeds
Keep reading as we share the many benefits of consuming muskmelon seeds.
Muskmelon seeds can help improve heart health
The summer season offers a wide variety of fruits. Muskmelon is one of these hydrating fruits that you must enjoy every summer guilt-free. Muskmelon can keep you hydrated during the summer, help lower blood pressure numbers, ensure healthy digestion and provide you with several essential nutrients. Just like the fruit, the seeds of muskmelon are also extremely nutritious. You can easily separate these seeds from the fruit and let them dry under sunlight or a fan for some time. You can peel these seeds and they are ready to use. You'll also find some ready-to-eat seeds in the market. Adding muskmelon seeds to your diet can be a great way to increase your intake of various nutrients. Keep reading as we share the many benefits of consuming muskmelon seeds.
Health benefits of muskmelon seeds
1. Improve heart health
Muskmelon seeds are a good source of omega-3 fatty acids. Omega-3s are well-known for boosting overall heart health and reducing the risk of developing heart disease. Muskmelon seeds also contain anti-inflammatory properties that can help reduce oxidative stress.
2. Help boost immunity
Muskmelon seeds can help boost immunity and keep infections at bay. These seeds are abundant in vitamin C and various antioxidants that support the functioning of the immune system.
3. Support digestive health
Muskmelon seeds contain dietary fibre. Adequate dietary fibre in your diet helps facilitate regular bowel movement and can help curb constipation. It also helps maintain a healthy gut.
4. Promote healthy skin and hair
Muskmelon seeds are rich in vitamins A, C and E that can help improve your skin health.
These nutrients also promote the production of collagen and delay the process of skin ageing.
5. Strengthen bones
The high magnesium, calcium and phosphorus content of muskmelon seeds help improve bones and joint health. Such foods that can strengthen your bones can help reduce your risk of bone-related diseases such as osteoporosis.
How to consume
Simply add some to salads, yogurt or trail mix. You can also roast these and use them as a topping or spread.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
