Summer Diet Tips: Add These Foods And Drinks To Your Diet To Stay Cool
Summer diet essentials: During the summer season, your body loses more water due to sweating. The change in temperature also demands a cool environment. Not just water, your diet can also keep you hydrated if you consume foods high in water content.
This summer drink detox drinks to stay cool
HIGHLIGHTS
- Drink juices more often during summer
- Add more watermelon to your diet
- Cucumber should also be an essential part of your summer diet
With the arrival of the summer season, you need to make several necessary changes. During the summer season, you need to stay hydrated to deal with the rising temperature. Drinking enough water is the first step to stay hydrated. During the summer season, your body loses more water due to sweating. The change in temperature also demands a cool environment. Not just water, your diet can also keep you hydrated if you consume foods high in water content. The summer season also offers a variety of fruits that are beneficial for your health in various ways including fulfilling nutritional needs, can keep you hydrated as well as help in weight loss. Here are some diet essentials you need this summer.
Summer diet: 5 essential you should not miss
1. Make fruits your best friend
Berries, watermelon, muskmelon, kiwi, mangoes and the list is endless of summer fruits. You can cut a variety of fruits as an evening snack. Eat a bowl of fresh fruits to beat hunger pangs healthily. It will also help you prevent weight gain. Most summer fruits also have high water content which can help you stay hydrated.
2. Drink infused water
It is advised to consume more and more water during the summer season. You can add some flavour and nutrition to your water. Add your favourite fruits and vegetables to water to add properties of these to the water you drink throughout the day. This drink will help in detoxification. Keep a jar full of sliced fruits and vegetables and refill it throughout the day.
3. Cucumber to your salad is a must
Cucumber should be an essential part of your summer diet. Cucumber has high water content and it is also loaded with fibre. Cucumber is weight loss-friendly which can keep you cool. Add more cucumber to your salad. You should also add onion to your salad as it is good for your summer diet.
4. Snack wisely
Fried snacks should be avoided during the summer season. Eat light and healthy snacks like yogurt, fruit popsicles or fruit shakes.
5. Juice vegetables more often
You should consume more liquid to fight the hot weather. Try vegetable juices to stay hydrated. Do not forget to add green leafy vegetables and melon to it. You should also drink coconut water quite often.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.