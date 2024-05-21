Summer Diet: Add These 5 Desi Coolants To Your Diet
Here's a list of some desi coolants that you can easily add to your summer diet.
Sattu is a desi protein powerhouse that can keep you cool
The summer season brings many uninvited health concerns. From excessive body heat to dehydration, you may experience several issues during the summer season. Therefore, it is of utmost importance to make necessary changes to diet that can help beat the heat. Several kitchen ingredients can naturally cool down your body. These can help reduce your body's temperature and also help prevent summer-related illnesses. Here we've a list of some desi coolants that you can easily add to your summer diet.
Desi coolants to try this summer
1. Sabja seeds
Sabja seeds leave a cooling effect on the body. They are also rich in fibre which can help with weight loss. Adding these seeds can also help lower the production of stomach acid which is a common problem during summer. You can soak some sabja seeds overnight and add them to your favourite food or drink.
2. Sauf
Sauf or fennel seeds leave a cooling effect on your body. Chewing some fennel seeds post-meals can keep your body cool as well as improve digestion. You can also add sauf to several summer drinks to enhance the taste.
3. Gond katira
This traditional ingredient has natural cooling properties. You need to soak some gond katira overnight before use. After soaking it can be added to foods, drinks, desserts and more.
4. Sattu
Sattu is a desi protein powerhouse that can keep you cool. Sattu is used to prepare sharbart which is quite refreshing to your body. It is rich in fibre, iron, protein, magnesium and many other essential nutrients.
5. Bael
Bael fruit is used to prepare bael juice which can offer several medicinal properties. It can keep you hydrated, improve digestion, cool down your body and offer several essential nutrients.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.