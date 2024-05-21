Home »  Living Healthy »  Summer Diet: Add These 5 Desi Coolants To Your Diet

Summer Diet: Add These 5 Desi Coolants To Your Diet

Here's a list of some desi coolants that you can easily add to your summer diet.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: May 21, 2024 06:23 IST
2-Min Read
Summer Diet: Add These 5 Desi Coolants To Your Diet

Sattu is a desi protein powerhouse that can keep you cool

The summer season brings many uninvited health concerns. From excessive body heat to dehydration, you may experience several issues during the summer season. Therefore, it is of utmost importance to make necessary changes to diet that can help beat the heat. Several kitchen ingredients can naturally cool down your body. These can help reduce your body's temperature and also help prevent summer-related illnesses. Here we've a list of some desi coolants that you can easily add to your summer diet.

Desi coolants to try this summer

1. Sabja seeds



RELATED STORIES
related

These Herbs Will Help Manage Your Gut This Summer

In this article, we share a list of herbs you can incorporate into your summer diet for better gut health.

related

Skincare Tips: Summer Diet Tips For Glowing Skin

In this article, we share summer diet tips to help keep your skin glowing and hydrated.

Sabja seeds leave a cooling effect on the body. They are also rich in fibre which can help with weight loss. Adding these seeds can also help lower the production of stomach acid which is a common problem during summer. You can soak some sabja seeds overnight and add them to your favourite food or drink.

2. Sauf



Sauf or fennel seeds leave a cooling effect on your body. Chewing some fennel seeds post-meals can keep your body cool as well as improve digestion. You can also add sauf to several summer drinks to enhance the taste.

3. Gond katira

This traditional ingredient has natural cooling properties. You need to soak some gond katira overnight before use. After soaking it can be added to foods, drinks, desserts and more.

4. Sattu

Sattu is a desi protein powerhouse that can keep you cool. Sattu is used to prepare sharbart which is quite refreshing to your body. It is rich in fibre, iron, protein, magnesium and many other essential nutrients.

5. Bael

Bael fruit is used to prepare bael juice which can offer several medicinal properties. It can keep you hydrated, improve digestion, cool down your body and offer several essential nutrients.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
7 Blood Thinning Foods For Healthy Heart
How To Take Care Of Mental Health?
Benefits Of Aerial Yoga
Tips To Avoid Conjunctivitis
8 Yoga Poses For Kids To Help Increase Height
Must Try Tips To Build Stamina
Lemon: A Multipurpose Starter Pack
Yoga Asanas To Release Negative Thoughts
Ways To Deal With Anxiety
Tips To Avoid Monsoon Illness

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

Health Supplements By Reckonsoft

 

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon
Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon

FAQ

Read More»

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Hepatitis Infections Lead To Chronic Liver Diseases; Follow These Preventive Tips

Tomato Flu: Symptoms, Causes And Everything We Know So Far

Mother's Day 2022: Mothers - A Boon From God

Countries In WHO South-East Asia Region Renew Commitment To Eliminate Malaria By 2030

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases