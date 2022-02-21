ASK OUR EXPERTS

Food Combinations To Boost Health: Nmami Agarwal Outlines The Benefits Of Buttermilk And Chia Seeds. Watch Video Inside

Food Combinations To Boost Health: Nmami Agarwal Outlines The Benefits Of Buttermilk And Chia Seeds. Watch Video Inside

In an Instagram video, nutritionist Nmami Agarwal highlighted the benefits of the food combinations like buttermilk and chia seeds.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Edited By:  NDTV Health Desk Updated: Feb 21, 2022 12:09 IST
6-Min Read
Food Combinations To Boost Health: Nmami Agarwal Outlines The Benefits Of Buttermilk And Chia Seeds. Watch Video Inside

2) The probiotic quality of buttermilk strengthens the immune system and aids in digestion

When some foods are consumed together, they become even more nutritious. This is because each has its own set of nutrients that work in tandem. They can work together to help you avoid hunger, remain fuller for longer, burn fat or calories, and, of course, supply more nutrients than they could alone. So, are you willing to try a nutritious food combination that can work wonders for your body, nutritionist Nmami Agarwal has an option for you. She highlighted the benefits of combining buttermilk and chia seeds in an Instagram video. Nmami says this food combo should be a part of every mother's menu.

Here are the benefits of the food combination of buttermilk and chia seeds:

1) This combination is filled with soluble fibre, a good source of calcium and vitamin B12 & D.


2) The probiotic quality of buttermilk strengthens the immune system and aids in digestion.

3) On the other hand, chia seeds promote liver function and good gut health.

4) This "buttermilk and chia seeds" is a perfect combination for someone who doesn't have much time for cooking. All you've got to do is just mix, blend and drink.

Take a look:

Prior to this, Nmami Agarwal had shared another healthy food combination where she discussed jaggery and sesame seeds. She said that sesame seeds are rich in calcium and fibre. Not only this, they also carry protein and magnesium. Jaggery is loaded with iron, antioxidants and is good for digestion.

Nmami Agarwal often talks about different foods and underlines their health benefits. Once, she spoke about amla – Indian gooseberry – and stated that everyone must include it in their diet. Amla is a natural antioxidant and rich in Vitamin C. It is good for the skin and hair and also supports in weight loss. Also, it improves digestion and is believed to be good for eyesight. Read more about it here.

Nmami Agarwal also shared the health benefits of certain foods that work wonders for our body during winter. One such food is ginger, which can cure many common winter ailments. Nmami said that ginger has anti-inflammatory and anti-microbial properties that play a role in managing inflammation in the body. There are many ways to reap the benefits of ginger. To know about those, click here.

Make these foods a part of your regular diet and reap their health benefits.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

Home Remedies

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra Outlines The Many Health Benefits Of Ginger
Nutritionist Lovneet Batra Outlines The Many Health Benefits Of Ginger

