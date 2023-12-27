Health Benefits Of Consuming Buttermilk
Below we discuss the many benefits of consuming buttermilk.
Buttermilk is low in fat and cholesterol, making it a heart-healthy beverage
Buttermilk is a fermented dairy beverage that is made by adding live cultures, or lactic acid bacteria, to milk. The bacteria ferment the lactose in the milk, which gives buttermilk its tangy flavour and thick consistency. Buttermilk typically has fewer calories than regular milk, making it a suitable option for those on a calorie-restricted diet. Read on as we discuss the many benefits of consuming buttermilk.
10 Health benefits of consuming buttermilk:
1. Promotes digestion
Buttermilk contains probiotics that help improve digestion by promoting the growth of beneficial gut bacteria. This can prevent common digestive issues like indigestion, bloating, and constipation.
2. Boosts immunity
The probiotics in buttermilk also enhance the immune system by stimulating the production of antibodies and strengthening the defence against harmful pathogens. This can help reduce the risk of infections and improve overall health.
3. Supports weight loss
Buttermilk is low in calories and fat but high in protein, making it a healthy choice for individuals looking to lose weight. Its protein content keeps you feeling full for longer, reducing the tendency to overeat.
4. Provides hydration
Buttermilk is a natural thirst quencher, making it a great choice for hydration. It contains electrolytes like potassium, calcium, and magnesium, which help replenish the body's fluid balance after workouts or during hot weather.
5. Improves bone health
With its high calcium content, buttermilk promotes strong and healthy bones. Adequate calcium intake is essential to prevent conditions like osteoporosis and ensure proper bone development, especially in growing children and ageing adults.
6. Regulates blood pressure
The potassium content in buttermilk helps maintain normal blood pressure levels by countering the harmful effects of sodium. This can reduce the risk of hypertension and related cardiovascular diseases.
7. Enhances skin health
Buttermilk contains lactic acid, which is known for its exfoliating and moisturising properties. Regular consumption of buttermilk can promote smoother and healthier skin, reducing the appearance of blemishes and improving complexion.
8. Balances cholesterol levels
Buttermilk is low in fat and cholesterol, making it a heart-healthy beverage. It contains compounds like plant sterols that can help reduce LDL (bad) cholesterol levels and maintain overall cardiovascular health.
9. Boosts nutrient absorption
The lactic acid bacteria in buttermilk enhance the absorption of nutrients like iron, calcium, and B vitamins from other foods. This ensures that your body efficiently utilises these essential nutrients for various bodily functions.
10. Reduces acidity
The presence of lactic acid in buttermilk helps regulate the pH balance in the stomach, reducing acidity and heartburn. This makes it a natural remedy for individuals suffering from acid reflux or gastric ulcers.
Overall, the health benefits of consuming buttermilk are a result of its nutrient composition and the presence of probiotics, vitamins, and minerals that support various bodily functions. These benefits can enhance digestion, immunity, weight management, bone health, and skin health, while also helping to reduce the risk of chronic diseases like hypertension and cardiovascular problems.
However, it is worth noting that buttermilk may not be suitable for everyone. Some people may be allergic to dairy or intolerant to lactose, in which case they should avoid buttermilk.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
