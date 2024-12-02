Soothe Your Migraine With This Natural Tea That Works Like Magic
This tea can be made using ingredients like spearmint tea, ginger powder, lemon and ice cubes.
This simple tea recipe can help reduce migraine pain
Migraine has become a common problem for many people these days. It is a strong headache that causes throbbing pain on one side of the head. The headache can last for hours, or in severe cases, even days. While medicine can help relieve the pain, have you ever wondered what home remedy might soothe the pain? Well, an Instagram page called Ancient Digin has shared a recipe for a tea that may help with migraine relief.
Here is the detailed recipe:
Ingredients
1. Spearmint tea: Helps calm the nervous system and relaxes muscles.
2. 1/2 Teaspoon ginger powder: Known for its anti-inflammatory properties and its ability to reduce nausea caused by migraines.
3. Juice of 1/2 lemon: Alkalizes the body, helping to reduce inflammation.
4. Ice cubes: Constricts blood vessels and ease migraine intensity.
Instructions
1️. Prepare 1 cup of spearmint tea and allow it to cool down.
2. Stir in 1/2 teaspoon of ginger powder.
3. Squeeze the juice of half a lemon into the tea.
4. Add ice cubes, mix thoroughly and enjoy.
Why It works
1. Spearmint
A study in the International Journal of Neuroscience found that the aroma of spearmint has powerful calming effects. It helps alleviate headache intensity and frequency by relaxing the nervous system.
2. Ginger
According to research in the Journal of Phytotherapy Research, ginger has been found to be as effective as sumatriptan, a common migraine medication, in relieving migraine pain. It works by blocking prostaglandins—chemicals that contribute to inflammation and pain.
3. Lemon
Lemons have an alkalizing effect on the body, which helps to decrease inflammation — one of the main causes of migraine pain. A study in the Journal of the American College of Nutrition suggests that a more alkaline diet can help reduce chronic pain, including migraines.
4. Ice
Cold therapy has been shown to ease migraine pain by constricting blood vessels. A study in The Journal of Emergency Medicine found that cold packs significantly reduced pain intensity in patients experiencing acute migraines.
So, sip on this soothing tea and let nature work its magic on your migraine.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
