Struggling With Hair Fall? Follow These Tips To Fix Hair Breakage And Home Remedies For Hair Fall

Hair fall can affect both men and women. Some home remedies can also help you fight hair fall naturally. To control hair fall you must check your routine and pay attention to the factors which can cause hair fall.
Struggling With Hair Fall? Follow These Tips To Fix Hair Breakage And Home Remedies For Hair Fall

Hair care: Thee tips can help you fight hair fall

Worried about hair fall? Several habits can contribute to hair fall. Poor dietary habits, poor hair care routine, increased pollution and other external factors can contribute to increased hair fall. One of the main causes of hair fall is poor hair follicle health. Hair fall can affect both men and women. Some home remedies can also help you fight hair fall naturally. To control hair fall you must check your routine and pay attention to the factors which can cause hair fall. Some habits may be contributing to hair fall as well as poor health of hair follicles. Here are some points you must consider to control hair fall and boost hair health.


Hair care: Tip to prevent hair fall

1. Do not comb wet hair

When your hair is wet, it is more likely to break. You should always wait for your hair to dry properly before combing. Also, avoid using a hairdryer. Allow your hair to dry naturally. Heat also damages your hair and promotes breakage.

Hair care: Do not comb wet hair to avoid breakage
2. Oiling is very important

Oiling is very important for your hair. It nourished your hair and gives the required strength to your hair. You can fight various hair problems with regular oiling. You can form a variety of hair oil. There are several other ingredients like onion or curry leaves which you can blend with oils to make your hair oil more effective.

3. Make changes in your diet

Your diet can affect your hair health in various ways. Certain foods can promote your hair health by providing the right nutrients to your hair. Some foods which should be a part of your diet to boost hair health may include- nuts, eggs, salmon, soybean, spinach, sweet potato, fatty fishes and foods rich in vitamin C.

Add more nutrients to your diet to boost hair health
4. Home remedies

Some home remedies can work very well for your hair. Common ingredients present in your kitchen can help you fight hair fall and multiple hair problems. Some ingredients like aloe vera, curry leaves, fenugreek seeds, onion, amla, egg, coconut oil and vitamin E are boon for hair health. You can combine different ingredients and prepare hair masks that will boost hair growth and control hair fall.

  • You can prepare a hair mask by mixing aloe vera gel and coconut oil
  • A paste of soaked fenugreek seeds can also be mixed with yogurt to prepare hair mask
  • You can also add some curry leaves to hot coconut oil and use that oil to nourish your hair

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

