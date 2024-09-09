Struggling With Hair Breakage? Here's How To Prevent It
Hair breakage occurs when individual hair strands become weak, brittle, and snap off, often leading to frayed ends and a lack of hair length retention. It is primarily caused by factors that damage the hair's structure, such as excessive heat styling, chemical treatments (like colouring or perming), environmental exposure, over-brushing, and lack of moisture or nutrients. Other contributors include tight hairstyles that strain hair roots and poor hair care practices that strip away natural oils, leaving hair dry and fragile. Fortunately, several tips can help prevent hair breakage. In this article, we share a list of tips you can follow to prevent hair breakage.
Here are 8 tips to help prevent hair breakage
1. Use a gentle shampoo
Choosing a gentle, sulphate-free shampoo helps prevent hair breakage by avoiding harsh chemicals that strip the hair of its natural oils. Sulphates can make hair brittle and prone to breakage, so opting for milder formulas preserves moisture levels and keeps the hair cuticles intact, leading to stronger and more resilient hair.
2. Condition regularly
Regular conditioning provides essential moisture and nutrients that protect hair from becoming dry and brittle. Conditioners help smooth the hair cuticle, reduce friction during styling, and minimise the risk of tangles, which are often a major cause of breakage. Deep conditioning treatments further penetrate the hair shaft, restoring elasticity and strength.
3. Limit heat styling
Excessive heat from tools like flat irons, curling irons, and blow dryers can weaken the hair structure, leading to breakage. Limiting heat styling or using it at lower temperatures, along with a heat protectant spray, helps reduce the damage. Allowing hair to air dry whenever possible also prevents the loss of moisture and maintains the integrity of the hair strands.
4. Trim regularly
Regular trims help prevent split ends, which can travel up the hair shaft and cause further breakage. Cutting hair every 6-8 weeks removes the damaged and weakened ends, preventing splits from spreading and maintaining the overall health and appearance of the hair.
5. Avoid tight hairstyles
Tight hairstyles, like ponytails or braids, can place excessive tension on the hair follicles, leading to breakage and hair loss over time. Opting for looser hairstyles and using gentle hair ties, like fabric scrunchies, reduces the strain on hair and helps maintain its strength.
6. Protect hair while sleeping
Sleeping on a silk or satin pillowcase reduces friction that can cause hair breakage. These materials are smoother than cotton, minimising the tugging and pulling of hair strands during sleep. Additionally, wearing a silk or satin bonnet or wrapping hair in a silk scarf can further protect hair from damage overnight.
7. Avoid over-brushing
Over-brushing can cause mechanical damage and weaken hair fibres, leading to breakage. It's important to brush hair gently, starting from the ends and working upward, using a wide-tooth comb or a brush with soft bristles. This method helps to gently detangle hair without pulling or snapping strands.
8. Maintain a healthy diet
A balanced diet rich in vitamins, minerals, and proteins supports hair health from the inside out. Nutrients like biotin, vitamin E, zinc, and omega-3 fatty acids are essential for promoting hair growth, strength, and elasticity.
Implementing these tips can help create a hair care routine that minimises breakage and supports overall hair health, leading to stronger, more resilient strands.
