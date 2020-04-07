Struggling With Dry And Frizzy Hair Amidst Lockdown? These Home Remedies Won't Disappoint
Lockdown hair care: The ongoing lockdown because of coronavirus outbreak has it made it difficult to go the salon for your haircare. Your hair quality may have deteriorated, a haircut may be overdue, you may have split ends and may be experiencing more hair fall than usual. If you are experiencing all of these, then fret not as you have landed just at the right place. For proper hair care and restoring your hair health, you don't need fancy shampoos or serums. Even the simplest of home remedies can help rejuvenate your hair and bring back their lustre.
Hair care home remedies that won't fail
Delhi-based dermatologist Dr Kiran Lohia took to Instagram to share a few effective home remedies for hair care that actually work.
1. Wash your hair with apple cider vinegar and beer
Apple cider vinegar contains acetic acid. Hair that looks dull, brittle or frizzy are likely to be more alkaline in nature with a high pH. Acetic acid in ACV helps in lowering pH and restoring hair health.
Beer, on the other hand, contains silica, a mineral which can help in adding volume to hair and make them thicker. Washing your hair with apple cider vinegar and beer can help you have shinier and thicker hair.
2. Avocado, egg and coconut oil
If you have dry and frizzy hair, a hair mask made with avocado, egg and coconut oil can help. Mix some avocado with one egg and some coconut oil. Apply it on your hair and wait till it dries. Have a head bath after this. Regular use can help you have smoother and softer hair.
Avocado is a good source of biotin. Apart from topically applying it to your hair, you can also eat avocado regularly. Biotin can help in facilitating healthy hair growth. The fruit is also rich in potassium and magnesium. These minerals can seal cuticle cells and this can help hair look smoother and shinier, and may prevent hair breakage. Eggs and coconut oil are both great for naturally conditioning your hair.
Try these remedies and let us know in the comments below how they have worked for you.
(Dr Kiran Lohiya is a dermatologist at Isya Aesthetics)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
