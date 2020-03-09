ASK OUR EXPERTS

Hair Fall In Women: Here's A List Of Top 5 Possible Reasons

Poor diet, sedentary lifestyle, increased pollution, too much stress or poor hair care routine are some possible reasons behind hair fall. Most women are not aware of the actual reason behind their hair fall.
  By: Varsha Vats  Updated: Mar 9, 2020 04:06 IST
Here are the possible reasons behind hair fall in women

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Increased pollution can lead to hair fall
  2. A healthy diet can help you fight hair fall
  3. Add more iron to your diet to fight hair fall

Struggling with hair fall? It can be a very stressful condition for many. There are several products in the market which promise hair fall control. If you are trying to fight hair fall you need to find the exact reason behind it. Finding the cause will help you treat it effectively. From poor lifestyle to stress there are several factors which can contribute to hair fall. Poor diet, sedentary lifestyle, increased pollution, too much stress or poor hair care routine are some possible reasons behind hair fall. Most women are not aware of the actual reason behind their hair fall. This can make the situation worse. Here are some possible reasons behind hair fall in women.


Hair fall causes: 5 possible reasons every woman must know

1. Iron deficiency

Many women suffer from iron deficiency which can result in anemia. Several factors like malnutrition, heavy bleeding during menstruation or iron deficiency can cause anemia. Low levels of iron in the body can contribute to hair fall as it is essential for hair cell production. Anyone with anemia can also face hair fall.

Also read: Uncontrollable Hair Fall? Iron Deficiency Could Be The Reason: Iron Rich Foods And Other Tips for Hair Growth

2. Dramatic weight loss

Are you trying hard to lose weight and consuming very few calories? Such meals are also nutrient deficient. An insufficient amount of nutrients in your diet can cause hair fall. Also, the stress during weight loss can cause hair fall.

c6bt3lf8

Huge weight can also contribute to hair fall in women
Photo Credit: iStock

3. Age

Women at a certain age are more likely to suffer from hair fall. Most experience hair fall during menopause. It is also a result of hormonal changes that the body goes through. Try strategies to fight the symptoms of menopause and stay stress-free.

4. Hypothyroidism or hyperthyroidism

The thyroid gland plays an important role inside your body. An imbalance can affect your body in various ways including hair fall. Both hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism should not be left uncontrolled.

0ck2v25

Hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism should not be left uncontrolled to fight hair fall
Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Hair Care : Prepare This Hair Mask With Just Two Ingredients To Fight Hair Problems

5. Too much styling

Do you love styling your hair? If straightening, curling or perming are a part of your routine, you are more likely to experience hair fall. Use of hair sprays, heat or colour can take a toll on your hair health and result in hair fall.

Also read: Can Stress And Anxiety Cause Hair Loss? Know Types And Ways To Hair Fall

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

Trending Diseases