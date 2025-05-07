15 Healthy Canned And Packaged Foods You Can Easily Store For Emergencies
Here's how to stay ready, and not worried, with the growing geopolitical tensions in the region and India conducting nationwide mock drills across 244 districts on May 7, preparedness, both physical and mental, has become essential. These mock drills, carried out under the guidance of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), are part of a strategic effort to prepare citizens for natural and man-made emergencies. While panic is never the solution, maintaining a stockpile of healthy, shelf-stable foods can ensure nutritional well-being during uncertain times. The World Health Organisation (WHO) and Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) both recommend nutrient-rich, non-perishable items for sustained health in crisis scenarios.
Why choosing the right foods during emergencies is vital
During lockdowns, drills, or geopolitical tensions, access to fresh food may become limited. That's when nutritious, preserved foods play a crucial role in maintaining energy, immunity, and overall wellness. Here are 15 healthy canned and packaged foods to store for emergencies.
1. Canned beans (black beans, kidney, chickpeas)
Rich in fibre, protein, and iron, canned beans are a nutritious, filling option. Choose low-sodium variants to support heart health.
2. Canned tomatoes or tomato puree
These are rich in antioxidants like lycopene and vitamin C, supporting immunity and vision health. Ideal for curries, soups, or stews.
3. Tetra pack milk or plant-based alternatives
UHT-treated milk or soy/almond milk stay fresh for months without refrigeration and are good sources of calcium and vitamin D.
4. Ready-to-eat khichdi or dal packets
Many Indian brands offer preservative-free versions rich in lentils and rice, providing balanced carbs and protein.
5. Packaged dry fruits and nuts
Almonds, walnuts, raisins, and dates are calorie-dense and rich in omega-3, zinc, and natural sugars, perfect for boosting energy and immunity.
6. Nut butters (peanut, almond)
These protein-rich spreads offer healthy fats and are easy to consume with bread, crackers, or even solo during food scarcity.
7. Whole grain crackers or multigrain biscuits
Choose high-fibre options with low added sugar. These are great snack substitutes and provide complex carbs that last longer in the body.
8. Canned fish (tuna, sardines)
Packed with protein and omega-3 fatty acids, canned fish supports heart and brain health. Go for variants in water rather than oil.
9. Shelf-stable tofu or soya chunks
A great source of plant-based protein and iron. Easy to cook and has a long shelf life.
10. Instant oats or poha packets
These are quick, filling breakfast options rich in fibre, which help regulate cholesterol and blood sugar levels.
11. Honey or jaggery sachets
Both are natural sweeteners and energy sources with antioxidant and antimicrobial properties. Honey also soothes the throat during stress.
12. Chyawanprash or herbal mixes
Backed by the AYUSH Ministry, chyawanprash supports lung function and immunity. Its herbal blend is beneficial during high-stress situations and climate shifts.
13. Tetra pack fruit juice or coconut water
Hydration and vitamins in one, stay fresh without refrigeration if unopened.
14. Roasted chana or puffed rice (murmura)
High in protein and fibre, requires no cooking and is easily available across India.
15. Makhana (foxnuts)
Light, crunchy, rich in calcium and protein. No preparation needed.
In uncertain times, preparation should be rooted in health, not fear. These canned and packaged food items offer the perfect balance of nutrition, convenience, and longevity. Whether during emergency drills or real disruptions, having the right foods on hand ensures your family's health and peace of mind. Remember, wellness begins with smart choices, even in the face of uncertainty.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
