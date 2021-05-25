Malaika Arora Performs The Perfect Yoga Asana To Stretch Chest, Shoulders And Hips
The actress said that the pose is also helpful if you want to boost your confidence.
Camatkarasana opens up the shoulderss, lungs, and chest
HIGHLIGHTS
- Camatkarasana is good for your shoulders, lungs, and chest
- It also helps improve the circulation of blood to the organs
- This pose can strengthen the arms as you put your weight on one arm
Yoga is helpful for the fitness and betterment of both, mental and physical health. This is what actress Malaika Arora has touched upon in her latest Instagram post. The 47-year-old, who is known for her fitness regime and healthy lifestyle, has been regularly treating her social media followers to special exercise routines and Yoga demonstrations. She has been sharing exercise photos and videos with her fans as part of her Malaika's Move Of The Week series. The latest on the list is a special yoga pose, which according to Malaika, can help to energize, both, the mind as well as the body.
Camatkarasana: Benefits, steps to perform and more
Sharing a photo of herself performing the pose, she wrote, “Namaste Everyone! I hope everyone is doing fine and taking utmost care of their health. This week's Malaika's Move Of The Week is Camatkarasana (wild thing pose). This pose stretches and opens the chest, shoulders and hips, strengthens the arms as you put your weight on one arm. It is great for energizing the body and the mind, and also improves self-confidence.”
In addition to the photo, Malaika has also shared how you can perform the asana at home. These are the steps, as described by the actress:
1) Start in Adho Mukha Svanasana(Downward-Facing Dog Pose). Lift your left leg and start opening your hip towards the ceiling and bend the left knee.
2) Continue opening the hip and begin pivoting on the ball of the right foot, moving your toes to face the back of the room. Come into position for a backbend.
3) Bring the left foot to the floor on the outside of your right foot.
4) Raise your right arm and point it towards the front of the room.
5) Stay in this position for a few seconds.
6) Repeat on the other side.
Take a look:
Previously, Malaika had demonstrated three special asanas for mothers. The simple asanas would help mothers feel “relaxed and calm”, she wrote. Sharing the video, the actress said,“ Vrikshasana helps to improve posture and promotes balance, both physical and emotional.”
The second asana was Trikonasana, which Malaika said, helps to "fight the hunch, especially for the breastfeeding moms." Meanwhile, Utkatsasana, which was the third pose in the series, helps develop strength in the whole body, “especially back muscles while relieving stiffness in the shoulders”, she said.
Try these simple yoga poses and continue your fitness journey from the comforts of your home.
