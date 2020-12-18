ASK OUR EXPERTS

Yoga For Sound Sleep: Practice These Yoga Poses To Improve Your Sleep Quality

Yoga For Sound Sleep: Practice These Yoga Poses To Improve Your Sleep Quality

Yoga for sleep: A healthy diet and lifestyle can help improve sleep quality. Practicing some yoga poses is also beneficial to your overall health. Read here to know best yoga poses for better sleep.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  Varsha Vats Updated: Dec 18, 2020 07:53 IST
3-Min Read
Yoga For Sound Sleep: Practice These Yoga Poses To Improve Your Sleep Quality

Yoga can help improve sleep quality and offer several other benefits to your body

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Lack of can make you gain weight
  2. Regular exercise can help you ensure sound sleep
  3. Eat a light dinner few hours before bedtime for good night's sleep

Sleep affects various body processes. How well we have rested depends on the quality of your sleep at night. Do not neglect the importance of good sleep to perform activities throughout the day effectively. When you do not sleep properly, you are at a higher risk of chronic diseases like type-2 diabetes, obesity, heart disease and more. Not sleeping well may also affect secretion of hormones and leave you fatigues throughout the day. Your lifestyle and eating habits too can affect your sleep cycle. Here are some ways and yoga poses which can help you ensure a good night's sleep.

Tips to ensure better sleep

1. Avoid eating late


Not only is eating a late dinner bad for your health but it also reduces the quality of sleep. Eating past 8 or 9 pm can make you bloated. Also, the body's metabolism will be working through the night causing disturbed sleep cycle. Also, choose a light dinner.

Eat dinner a few hours before bedtime to avoid digestive issues
Photo Credit: iStock

2. Digital distancing

Staying up using your phone or laptop can cause people to skimp on their quota of sleep. Not only is this bad for your eyesight but it can affect your sleep cycles. When there is lack of sleep, it can make one feel moody, restless and agitated. Hence, the better you sleep at night, the better your mood will be in the morning also making you more productive through the day.

Also read: Tips To Sleep Well: 5 Diet And Lifestyle Tips That Can Promote Deep Sleep

Yoga to improve sleep quality

Yoga expert Grand Master Akshar shares, "To improve your sleep quality, you can hold some yoga poses for 30 seconds to 1 minute or even longer. Repeat for 3 sets, and gradually increase to 10-15 minutes. These can improve your sleep cycle and offer other health benefits too." Some yoga poses suggested by him are-

1. Sukhasana - Happy Pose

Formation of the posture

  • Sit in an upright position with both legs stretched out in Dandasana
  • Fold the left leg and tuck it inside the right thigh
  • Then fold the right leg and tuck it inside the left thigh
  • Place your palms on the knees
  • Sit erect with spine straight

Also read: 4 Foods That Can Help In Fixing Erratic Sleep Patterns

2. Vajrasana - Thunderbolt pose

This is the only pose that can be done on a full stomach. In fact, it should be done right after having a meal.

Formation of the posture

  • Gently drop your knees down
  • Keep your heels close to each other
  • Instead of placing the toes atop of the other, right and left must be next to each other
  • Place your palms on your knees facing upward
  • Straighten your back and look forward
Vajrasana can be performed post-meal to improve digestions
Photo Credit: iStock

3. Meditation - Sthiti Dhyan

  • Find a place which you do not frequent, preferably a natural environment for this technique.
  • Sit in any comfortable posture such as Sukhasana.
  • Look ahead for 5 seconds, behind you for another five seconds and on Right and Left sides for five seconds each.
  • Now close your eyes and recollect as many details that you observed as possible.

Also read: Make These Diet Changes Today To Ensure A Good Night's Sleep


This meditation technique has numerous benefits. Along with instilling a sense of calmness, it also helps you enjoy a night of good rest. You can also practise meditation techniques such as Brahmari Dhyan, Aarambh Dhyan etc. Spend at least 15-20 minutes each night before you go to bed on setting up a good sleep environment. Using diffusers in the room, playing soothing music etc are some of the ways you can do wonders for your sleep. Sleep helps you lower stress and calm the mind.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

