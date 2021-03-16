Shavasana: Here's Why Corpse Pose Is Known As The Hardest Yoga Asana; Know Health Benefits
Shavasana is also known as the corpse pose. Read here to know about the benefits of this yoga pose and why it is considered as the hardest yoga pose.
Shavasana can help your body rest and relax
HIGHLIGHTS
- Shavasana can help you relax after a yoga session
- It is usually performed at the end of a yoga session
- This pose is also beneficial to your mental health
Shavasana or the corpse pose is a relaxing asana that is usually performed at the end of the yoga session. This pose promotes relaxation and provides rest to the body. It can offer multiple other health benefits that can promote your overall well-being. To perform these pose you need to lie down straight on your back for some time. This might seem very easy but Shavasana is often considered as the hardest yoga pose. After a yoga session, you are likely to skip this yoga pose. But the numerous benefits it offers to your body are not worth missing.
Shavasana: Know why it is not as simple as it seems and health benefits
How to perform this yoga pose?
- Lie down on your back
- Separate your legs in a comfortable position and let your knees and ankles relax
- Keep your arms alongside your body yet a little separated from your torso and leave your palm facing upward
- Slowly relax your body and breathe normally
Also read: Yoga For Sound Sleep: Practice These Yoga Poses To Improve Your Sleep Quality
While performing Shavasana it is important to relax your mind along with your body. It often becomes hard not to think about something when in the posture. Keeping all the distractions away, you need to give all the unnecessary thoughts a break to reap the maximum benefits of this yoga pose. Also, falling asleep is not a choice.
Also read: Diabetes: Practice These Yoga Poses To Regulate Blood Sugar Levels
Benefits of performing corpse pose
Shavasana helps your body relax and brings your body to a meditative state. It is also beneficial to your mental health and may help reduce the signs of anxiety and insomnia. You can also relieve stress with the help you corpse pose.
So, lie down and relax with this Shavasana!
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.