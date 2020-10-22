ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Strength Training: Do You Need To Lift Weights To Build Body Strength? Know Expert Opinion

Strength Training: Do You Need To Lift Weights To Build Body Strength? Know Expert Opinion

Strengh training: Strength training is creating work for your muscles through resistance, explains Kayla Itsines. The same can be done in many ways using just your body weight.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Oct 22, 2020 05:45 IST
4-Min Read
Strength Training: Do You Need To Lift Weights To Build Body Strength? Know Expert Opinion

Strength training can be done with the help of body weight exercises as well

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Strength training can help you build body strength and endurance
  2. It can make you stronger and more agile
  3. Body weight exercises can also help in building body strength

Strength training: If you think that only lifting weights can build your strength, think again! To get fitter and stronger, you don't necessarily need to lift heavy dumbbells or workout in bulky equipment in the gym. Celebrity fitness trainer Kayla Itsines, in one of her recent Insta posts, clarifies this myth that lifting weights is important for building strength. "I get asked this question all the time and the answer is no - you do not need to lift weights to build strength," she writes in the caption of her post.

Strength training: Do you need to lift weights?


RELATED STORIES
related

Fitness Tips: How Lifting Less Can Give You Better Results

A new study has found that lifting lighter or lesser weight can make you stronger. The findings can be used to improve muscular strength and power, and have positive implications for the management of fatigue during resistance training.

related

Rujuta Diwekar Talks About This One Sign Of Declining Brain Health You Must Not Ignore

Exercise for brain health: Decline in brain health can be spotted by change in gait. Read here to know how this one commonly ignored symptom can be a precursor of Alzheimer's, dementia and Parkinson's disease in the future.

Newsbeep

Strength training is creating work for your muscles through resistance, explains Itsines. The same can be done in many ways using just your body weight. Exercises like push-ups, pull-ups, planks, squats, lunges, ab bikes, etc are all exercises that work on your muscles by adding resistance, and help in building muscles. They help in improving body strength, stamina and flexibility as well.

Also read: Bone Strengthening Exercises: Try These 5 Exercises For Stronger Bones

Here's a zero-equipment full body workout that you can do at home without any equipment. This workout is part of High Intensity Circuit Training, which involves a combination of cardiovascular and resistance training exercises.

The workout includes a total of six exercises. Here are they:

  • Pop Squat - 30 sec
  • Reverse Lunge & Knee-Up - 60 sec (30 per side)
  • X Push-Up - 30 sec
  • Plank Rotation - 30 sec
  • Kneel to Squat - 30 sec
  • Shoulder Tap & Rocking Chair - 30 sec

Complete 3 laps of the workout. In between two exercises, try to rest as little as possible. Very short periods of rest is the essence of HICT workouts. Beginners can take longer breaks. Build your strength towards taking shorter breaks.

The workout can be completed in 20 minutes, if you don't take long breaks in between. So what are you waiting for? Let's get started!


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Also read: Push-Ups: Strengthen Your Push-Ups With These 6 Body Weight Exercises

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Apple Cider Vinegar: Know The Health Benefits And Uses
Panic Attack Management: Tips To Follow
Vitamin C Benefits And Food Sources
Drink More Water! Here's How
Running For Weight Loss: A Beginner's Guide
Sprain: First Aid To Follow
Hormones That Can Affect Your Weight Loss Goals
Role Of Magnesium In Our Body
How Can Fibre Help You Lose Weight?
Unhealthy Gut: Signs And Symptoms

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

Soap Remains Our Best Hope In A Post-Lockdown World

 

Home Remedies

5 Surprising Ways To Use Honey For Wounds, Skin, Cough And More
5 Surprising Ways To Use Honey For Wounds, Skin, Cough And More

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Too Much Salt In Your Diet Can Weaken Your Immune System

Coronavirus: UN Chief Warns Of Losing COVID-19 War

Taking Hot Bath Daily Good For Your Heart

Post Lockdown, Rise In Mercury May Prevent Spread Of COVID-19 In India: Microbiologists

Eat Tofu Daily And Cut Your Heart Disease Risk; Know Other Health Benefits

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases