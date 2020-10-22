Strength Training: Do You Need To Lift Weights To Build Body Strength? Know Expert Opinion
Strengh training: Strength training is creating work for your muscles through resistance, explains Kayla Itsines. The same can be done in many ways using just your body weight.
Strength training can be done with the help of body weight exercises as well
HIGHLIGHTS
- Strength training can help you build body strength and endurance
- It can make you stronger and more agile
- Body weight exercises can also help in building body strength
Strength training: If you think that only lifting weights can build your strength, think again! To get fitter and stronger, you don't necessarily need to lift heavy dumbbells or workout in bulky equipment in the gym. Celebrity fitness trainer Kayla Itsines, in one of her recent Insta posts, clarifies this myth that lifting weights is important for building strength. "I get asked this question all the time and the answer is no - you do not need to lift weights to build strength," she writes in the caption of her post.
Strength training: Do you need to lift weights?
Strength training is creating work for your muscles through resistance, explains Itsines. The same can be done in many ways using just your body weight. Exercises like push-ups, pull-ups, planks, squats, lunges, ab bikes, etc are all exercises that work on your muscles by adding resistance, and help in building muscles. They help in improving body strength, stamina and flexibility as well.
Also read: Bone Strengthening Exercises: Try These 5 Exercises For Stronger Bones
Here's a zero-equipment full body workout that you can do at home without any equipment. This workout is part of High Intensity Circuit Training, which involves a combination of cardiovascular and resistance training exercises.
The workout includes a total of six exercises. Here are they:
- Pop Squat - 30 sec
- Reverse Lunge & Knee-Up - 60 sec (30 per side)
- X Push-Up - 30 sec
- Plank Rotation - 30 sec
- Kneel to Squat - 30 sec
- Shoulder Tap & Rocking Chair - 30 sec
Complete 3 laps of the workout. In between two exercises, try to rest as little as possible. Very short periods of rest is the essence of HICT workouts. Beginners can take longer breaks. Build your strength towards taking shorter breaks.
The workout can be completed in 20 minutes, if you don't take long breaks in between. So what are you waiting for? Let's get started!
Also read: Push-Ups: Strengthen Your Push-Ups With These 6 Body Weight Exercises
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.