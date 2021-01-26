ASK OUR EXPERTS

Strength Training: Common Myths Women Should Stop Believing

Strength Training: Common Myths Women Should Stop Believing

Strength training: It is a myth that it will make women bulky. Read here to know the truth.
  By: Spoorthi, Fitness Expert  Updated: Jan 26, 2021 09:02 IST
3-Min Read
Strength Training: Common Myths Women Should Stop Believing

Strength training can improve bone strength and muscle strength

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. It is a myth that you have to be fit to start strength training
  2. Strength training does not make women bulky
  3. It is a myth that lighter weights for high reps will improve muscle tone

Strength training is important for men and women alike. And no, it is not likely to make women bulky. In fact, it will make you strong, improve bone strength, muscle strength, mobility and agility. When women reach their menopause age, it becomes even more important for them to include strength training in their exercise routine, as it helps in preventing or slowing down bone loss associated with menstruation. What's more, regularly doing strength training can promote muscle growth and fat loss.

Having said all of this, there are still a lot of myths surrounding strength training, especially for women. Here are some of them


Myths surrounding strength training for women

1. Weight training will make you bulky

While most people will gain a certain amount of lean muscle mass when they first start strength training, it is very difficult to gain the extreme amounts of muscle that we see experienced athletes and bodybuilders display. Women have only around 1/10th of the testosterone that men do, and this limits the amount of muscle than women can gain.

Also read: Strength Training: Do You Need To Lift Weights To Build Body Strength? Know Expert Opinion

2. You already have to be fit to start

It is a common misconception that you already have to be 'in shape' to start strength training or lifting weights. In fact, learning to do the basic strength training exercises with light weights and good form can help you get fit, strong and mobile in a structured, progressive manner. This fitness can then be used to perform other fitness related activities.

Also read: Bone Strengthening Exercises: Try These 5 Exercises For Stronger Bones

3. High reps will improve muscle 'tone'

It is a common misconception that lifting lighter weights for high reps will improve muscle tone and that lifting heavy weights will make you bulky. This is false. Muscle tone is a product of the body fat percentage of an individual and how strong their muscles are. A strong muscle that is not surrounded by fatty tissue will look more defined and toned.

i8v6bd9g

Strength training is important for both men and women
Photo Credit: iStock

Basic strength training patterns

When choosing a fitness program, it is important that the program contains these basic movement patterns:

1. Push - Eg. push-up, shoulder press, etc. Activates shoulders, chest and triceps.

2. Pull - Eg. dumbbell row, lat pull-down, pull up, etc.. Activates lats, middle and lower traps.

3. Hinge - Eg. deadlift, kettlebell swing, bridges, etc. Activates hamstrings, glutes and lower back.

4. Squat - Eg. squat with barbell/kettlebell/dumbbell, lunges, etc. Activates the entire lower body including glutes, hamstrings and quadriceps.

5. Core - Eg. planks, side plank, chops and lifts, etc. Activates upper abs, lower abs, obliques and lower back.

Also read: Bone Health: Try These Natural Remedies To Strengthen Your Bones And Prevent Back Pain, Body Pain And Joint Pain Forever

(Spoorthi, Fitness Expert, Cult.fit)


Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.

Trending Diseases