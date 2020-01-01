Stay Healthy With Yoga In 2020: Here Are Some Yoga Poses You Must Try
With the start of 2020 it is the perfect opportunity to start a new practice or pick up a healthy habit. Here are some simple yoga poses to get you started off on your new journey.
Practicing yoga daily can offer you multiple health benefits
The year-end is a ripe time for resolutions and goal-setting. Motivation and enthusiasm are at an all-time high, and it's the perfect opportunity to start a new practice or pick up a healthy habit. Prepare yourself with positivity and make a promise for better self-care. So, if you are motivated to begin a fitness regime, make 2020 your year. Whether you sign up for a group class or exercise in the comfort of your own home, here are some simple yoga poses to get you started off on your new journey. Wish you a blissful New Year!
Yoga poses you must try in 2020
1. Padahasthasana
Formation of the posture
- Begin by standing in Samasthithi
- Exhale and gently bend your upper body, dropping your head and keeping your shoulders and neck relaxed
- Bring the trunk closer to the legs. Try to touch the knees with the forehead. This may require lot of flexibility. If you are starting out your practice, go only as far as it is comfortable.
- When you are folding forward, attempt to move your torso from the hip joints, instead of the waist.
- Place palms on either side of feet
- Try to keep the legs and knees straight throughout the practice. If you are a beginner, you may have to bend your knees slightly to accomplish this.
- With practice, slowly straighten your knees and try to touch your chest to your thighs
- Hold eight to ten breaths
2. Santolanasana - Plank Pose
Formation of the posture
- Lie on your stomach
- Place your palms under your shoulders and lift your upper body, pelvis and knees up
- Use your toes to grip the floor and keep the knees straight
- Ensure that your knees, pelvis and spine are aligned
- Your wrists must be placed exactly below your shoulders with your arms kept straight
- Hold the final posture for a while
3. Vrikshasana
Formation of the posture
- Begin by standing in Samasthithi
- Lift your right leg off the floor and balance your body weight on your left leg
- Place your right foot on your lift inner thigh
- Place it as close to your groin as possible
- You may support your foot with your palms to bring it in place
- After you find your balance, join your palms in Pranam Mudra at your heart chakra
- Raise your Pranam towards the sky
- Straighten your elbows and ensure that your head is in between your arms
- Repeat the same with the alternate leg
- Hold eight to ten breaths
4. Bhujangasana
Formation of the posture
- Lie on your stomach
- Raise your trunk and head with the support of the palms alone.
- The arms should be bent at the elbows
- Arch your neck slightly backwards and look up
- Make sure that your navel is pressed against the floor
- Put pressure on your toes by pressing them onto the floor. After that, extend them out
- Hold the asana for few seconds
5. Sthiti Dhyan
This is a meditation technique to help calm your nerves, raise mindfulness and deflect any negative experiences.
- Stand or sit comfortably
- Be mindful of the surroundings, noises, smells, colours etc.
- Slowly turn to the right side to gaze and observe, then turn to the left and repeat
- Use a journal to make a note of all your observations and the different sensations you felt
- This will help increase your observation powers, make you more focused and alert
- Removes distractions
6. Anulom Vilom - Alternate Nostril Breathing
Method:
- Sit in a comfortable position of Sukhasana, Ardha Padmasana, Vajrasana or Poorna Padmasana.
- Keep your back straight, shoulders relaxed and close your eyes to focus on your breath.
- Place your palms on your knees facing upward (in Prapthi Mudra)
Technique:
Gently close your right nostril with your thumb, inhale into your left nostril and close it, letting the breath out through the right nostril. Then inhale through your right, closing it to exhale only through your left. This makes one cycle.
Yoga asanas, meditation and pranayama provide tools to unite breathing with movement. There are several other meditation and pranayama techniques such as Aakash Ganga Dhyan (Galaxy Meditation), Brahmand Gaman Dhyan (Moving with Galaxy Meditation), Bastrika Pranayama, Kapal Bhati etc. These help in quieting the mind which goes a long way in reducing your everyday stress and anxiety which are a negative influence on your well-being. Many people are under the misconception that you have to be flexible to start a yoga practice. The truth in fact could not be further away. Yoga is for all kinds of bodies, and you will gain strength, flexibility and endurance during the course of your practice. As a result of this, you will reap its many amazing physical and mental health benefits.
(Grand Master Akshar is a Yoga Master, Spiritual Guide and Lifestyle Coach)
