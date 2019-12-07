Beat Stress! Yoga And Meditation For Stress Management
Yoga and meditation are powerful tools that bring together the aspects of the body, mind and spirit. Meditation can subtly help you connect with your higher consciousness. Regular practice of yoga asanas and meditation techniques allows us to deal with the stress of life in a more composed manner.
The lifestyle followed today is one of the biggest causes of increasing stress among the millennials and generation Y. With mounting anxiety, depression and other mental disorders, Yoga is the perfect solution for physical and mental health. Yoga and meditation are powerful tools that bring together the aspects of the body, mind and spirit. Meditation can subtly help you connect with your higher consciousness. Regular practice of yoga asanas and meditation techniques allows us to deal with the stress of life in a more composed manner. Yoga brings greater clarity and focus.
Following are a few asanas and meditation techniques that you can begin to practice, at least 2-3 times a week.
Yoga And Meditation For Stress Management
1. Aakaash Ganga Dhyan: (Galaxy Meditation)
Aakash Ganga Dhyan is a type of meditation or visualization where you are required to imagine yourself to be an earthen pot. As you meditate and begin to observe yourself like a container, allow the entire universe to flow into you. Receive these energies into yourself and feel all that which is flowing within you.
2. Tadasana
Formation of the posture:
- Stand with your feet together
- Keep your back straight
- Bring your palms together and interlock them
- Inhale and lift your stretch your arms up, palms facing outward
- Look up and gently drop your head back on your shoulders
- Hold for 5-10 seconds. Repeat 1-2 times
- Breathing Methodology:
- Softly inhale as you lift up your arms
3. Vrikshasana
Formation of the posture:
- Stand with your feet together
- Keep your back straight
- Lift and place your right foot on your left inner thigh
- Bring palms together and join them in front of your chest
- Inhale and lift your Namaste up, exhale to return
- Repeat on the other side
- Hold for 5-10 seconds each side. Repeat 1-2 times
- Breathing Methodology:
- Softly inhale and exhale in the posture to gain your balance
4. Hastha Uthanasana
Formation of the posture:
- Stand with your feet together
- Keep your back straight
- Lift both arms up, keeping them parallel and palms facing in
- Inhale and gently bend back, with your head in between your arms
- Keep your eyes open to avoid any dizziness
- Exhale and come back to center
- Hold for 5-10 seconds. Repeat 1-2 times
- Breathing Methodology:
- Softly inhale while bending back and exhale to return to center
5. Khand Pranayama
Method
- Sit in any comfortable pose (such as Sukhasan, Ardhapadmasan or Padmasana)
- Straighten your back and close your eyes
- Place your palms on your knees facing up (in Prapthi Mudra)
- As you inhale, divide your breath into two equal parts
- Without retaining the breath in your lungs, exhale twice
- Duration: You may begin by practicing this breathing technique for five minutes a day and gradually increase it with time.
Benefits
- Increases lung's capacity to take in Oxygen
- Builds stamina
- Promotes excess fat loss
- Improves skin health
- Exclusively beneficial to sportsmen such as Athletes, Basketball players, etc.
Word of Advice:
People with these conditions must refrain from practicing this pranayam in a fast pace (Theevr Gathi):
- Hypertension
- Back Pain
- Cardiac Diseases
Before you begin your regular practice, make sure that the environment you choose is one that makes you feel safe and happy. For best results and to see the benefits of your practice, ensure regularity of minimum 3 times a week. Spend the initial 10-15 minutes with a good warm-up routine to avoid any injuries. Meditation and pranayama techniques especially can be practised anywhere, even at your work desk. Spend at least 10 minutes every 2 hours practising any simple breathing technique to experience instant de-stress.
(Grand Master Akshar is a Yoga Master, Spiritual Guide and Lifestyle Coach)
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.
