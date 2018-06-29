ASK OUR EXPERTS

Seinfield Actor Stanley Anderson Dies Of Brain Cancer: Everything You Need To Know About Brain Cancer

Seinfield Actor Stanley Anderson Dies Of Brain Cancer: Everything You Need To Know About Brain Cancer

Seinfield actor Standley Anderson died on Sunday due to brain cancer. Brain cancer refers to the overgrowth of cells in the brain which results in the formation of tumours in the brain. Cancerous or benign, they grow at a very quick pace and disrupt your body's functions.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Jun 29, 2018 05:03 IST
3-Min Read
Seinfield star Stanley Anderson dies of brain cancer at the age of 78

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Standely Anderson died at the age of 78 due to brain cancer
  2. Brain cancer refers to the overgrowth of cells in the brain
  3. The symptoms, treatments and causes depend on the size of the tumour
Standley Anderson, popular for his role as Judge Vandelay in the English Sitcom Seinfield, died on Sunday due to brain cancer. The 78-year old actor was diagnosed of brain cancer just a month ago. Stanley was also popular for his role as Drew Carry's father on the The Drew Carry Show. He was also known for his role in Spider Man, The Kid and The Last Shot. Brain cancer refers to the overgrowth of cells in the brain which results in the formation of masses known as tumours in the brain. Cancerous or benign, they grow at a very quick pace and disrupt your body's functions. Brain cancer can be life-threatening if not taken care of in the first place. Research suggests that people have a 1% chance of developing malignant tumour once in their life.

Also read: What is Brain tumour?

What are the symptoms of brain cancer?

The symptoms of a brain cancer largely depend on the size, the location and rate of growth of the tumour. Generally, a brain cancer shows the following symptoms:

1. Change in headache patterns

2. Speech problems

3. Difficulty in maintaining balance

4. Frequent and severe headaches

5. Unexplained and frequent nausea and vomiting

6. Blurred and disturbed vision, double vision

7. Hearing problems

8. Speech problems

9. Confusion in every day matters

10. Behavioral and personality changes

11. Seizures in people who had no history of seizures

12. Gradual loss of sensation and movement in the arms and legs

These signs, if they are infrequent, could be indicative of other health conditions. However, if they are persistent, you must check with a health expert. If diagnosed in the early stages, brain cancer could still be prevented. But once it reaches an advanced stage, treatment for this disease becomes tricky.

 
brain tumor

A number of lifestyle factors can lead to brain cancer
Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: World Brain Tumor Day: Causes, Symptoms And Treatment Of Brain Tumor

What are the causes and risk factors of brain cancer?

If we look at the causes of brain cancer, the exact reasons responsible for this disease are still unknown. But there are certain factors which can increase your risk of developing brain cancer. Exposure to high doses of radiation and a family history of brain cancer are some of the most important risk factors of this disease. But there are other factors associated with disease. Sometimes, a cancer in one part of your body can spread to other parts as well. Usually, the cancers that spread are skin, kidney, lung, bladder and breast cancers. Uncontrolled and abnormal growth of cancer cells from these parts of the body could invade your brain and infect it too.

A number of lifestyle factors are also related to brain cancer. Unhealthy habits and a sedentary lifestyle could also contribute to a higher brain cancer risk. Some of these lifestyle-related risk factors include:

1. Smoking (prolonged)

2. Age (older people are at a higher risk of brain cancer)

3. Mononucleosis infection

4. Working with lead, mercury, plastic, rubber and petroleum

5. Fertilizer, pesticide and herbicide exposure
 

 
smoking and cancer

Smoking is one of the major causes which can lead to brain cancer
Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: World Brain Tumor Day: 5 Important Risk Factors Of Brain Tumor

What are the treatment options for brain cancer?

The treatment of brain cancer would depend on the size, type and location of the tumour. Age and general health are also factors which affect brain cancer treatment. Broadly, there are three types of treatments for brain cancer:

1. Surgery (the most common form of treatment)

2. Chemotherapy and radiation

3. Biologic drugs

 
brain cancer treatmentThe treatment of brain cancer would depend on the size, type and location of the tumour
 

RIP Standley Anderson!

