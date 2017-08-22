ASK OUR EXPERTS

Increase In Cigarette Prices Can Help Smokers Quit: Other Tips To Quit Tobacco

Increase In Cigarette Prices Can Help Smokers Quit: Other Tips To Quit Tobacco

A new study has found that a one dollar increase in cigarette prices can help smokers quit smoking. The study, published in the journal Epidemiology, used 10 years of neighborhood-level price data to check how this move would affect the nearby smokers.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Aug 22, 2017 05:01 IST
3-Min Read
The study was done on smokers in the age group from 44 to 84.

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. 7% deduction when the data was applied on heavy smokers.
  2. The study was done on smokers in the age group from 44 to 84.
  3. Chain smokers showed a 35% reduction in the number of cigarettes
A new study has found that a one dollar increase in cigarette prices can help smokers quit smoking. The study, published in the journal Epidemiology, used 10 years of neighborhood-level price data to check how this move would affect the nearby smokers.The study was done on smokers in the age group from 44 to 84. The data was accessed from the study population between 2002 and 2012 as a part of the Multi-Ethnic Study of Artherosclerosis (MESA). "Older adult smokers have been smoking for a long time and tend to have lower rates of smoking cessation compared to younger populations, suggesting deeply entrenched behavior that is difficult to change," said Stephanie Mayne, former doctoral student at Drexel University in the US.

"Our finding that increases in cigarette prices were associated with quitting smoking in the older population suggests that cigarette taxes may be a particularly effective lever for behavior change," said Mayne. According to Amy Auchincloss, associate professor at Drexel University, "Taking a look at the local relationship between smoking habits and cigarette prices is an understudied but important area to look at, according Amy Auchincloss, associate professor at Drexel University." "Results on this topic primarily have come from population surveillance," Auchincloss said.

"But we had neighborhood tobacco price data and could link that to a cohort of individuals who were followed for about 10 years," she said. Keeping in mind, the number of people dying from smoking each year, it's very important to devise preventable measures to cut down on smoking.
According to the study, close to 20 percent smokers were more likely to quit smoking when the pack prices went up by a dollar. The price increase showed that there was a three percent overall reduction in the smoking risk.

There was seven percent deduction when the data was applied on heavy smokers who smoked more than half a pack day. In the aftermath of the price reduction, chain smokers showed a 35 percent reduction in the average number of cigarettes they smoked per day, compared to 19 percent less in the overall smoking population.

"Since heavy smokers smoke more cigarettes per day initially, they may feel the impact of a price increase to a greater degree and be more likely to cut back on the number of cigarettes they smoke on a daily basis," Mayne said. Mayne also added by saying that the price effect may be similar or possibly stronger in a younger population.

The GST cess on cigarette Prices has increased but the cigarette prices continue to remain unchanged. The results from the study are a good indicator that raising cigarette prices might reduce the number of smokers across the country.

Based on results from this study, raising cigarette prices appears to be a better strategy for encouraging smoking cessation across all ages, researchers said.

Take a look at the five easiest ways to quit smoking:

1. Apply Nicotine-Replacement Therapy

Smoking has severe effects on one's body. Nicotine withdrawal may even give you mood swings, headache and exhaust you too quick. When you take nicotine-replacement therapy, you are able to curb the urges. As per medical experts, lozenges and nicotine gum help in improving your success.

2. Eat Fruits and Veggies

To be healthy, you should focus on healthy eating. Add things like whole grains, fruits, vegetables, and lean protein. These are considered to be very good for your body.

It is extremely important to be cautious when it comes to nicotine. Excessive consumption of nicotine can leave your lungs damaged forever. If you are an addict then it is advisable to consult doctor immediately.

quit smoking

Did you know: Fruits and vegetables can help you quit smoking
Photo Credit: iStock

3. Know about prescription pills

Medicines curb cravings, it may make smoking less satisfying activities. Other drugs ease withdrawal symptoms like depression or concentration problems.

4. Try quit smoking classes

People widely go for counselling sessions, quit-smoking classes, medication and apps for quitting smoking. It all depends only if you are ready enough to quit.

5. Avoid alcohol and other drugs

Something that straightway affects a person after smoking is alcohol. If you smoke and drink both, you are welcoming health hazards in tons. If you have a habit of smoking after coffee, replace it with tea. If you have a habit of smoking after food then you should do some activities like walking, chewing gum and brushing teeth.


 

