Sleep Well For A Stronger Immunity: Follow These Three Tips By Expert Improve Your Sleep Quality

Sleep: Try to sleep and wake up at the same time every day
HIGHLIGHTS
- Sleeping well is important for effective weight loss
- It is essential for a strong immune system
- It can improve your work performance and help you feel energetic
The importance of sleeping well cannot be stressed enough. In the words of nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, it is one of the most overlooked and underappreciated aspects of good health. Sleeping well can help in keeping your weight in check. Good quality sleep is what you need if you want to boost your immunity and recover from illness effectively. Sleeping well can help you feel energetic throughout the day and improve your work performance. It can rejuvenate your mind and body and is something that you need daily to function efficiently.
Three habits of good sleep you must follow
As part of her latest guideline of the ongoing fitness project, Diwekar shares tips to improve your sleep quality, which is especially important considering the present situation. "Science is finally decoding the importance of sleep and research has conclusively proven how there isn't a bodily function, an organ, or hormone, which is not impacted positively by good sleep," she writes in her post on Facebook and Instagram.
How to improve your sleep quality
1. Fix your bed time
Following a routine is of supreme importance if you want to see an improvement in your overall health. "Ayurveda gives a whole lot of importance to dinacharya or to following a routine in life where things are done on time. We all understand that this is important, be it in business or academics, but with health we don't appreciate it in its full glory," Diwekar writes. To improve your sleep quality, make sure that you sleep on the same time every day, and wake up on the time every day. Also, try to sleep early and wake up early. Doing this will help your body be in sync with circadian rhythm, can improve digestion, prevent onset of diseases and delay ageing.
2. Take warm water bath with neem leaves or nutmeg
If you experience trouble sleeping, then this tip can be helpful for you. Neem is known to have properties that can help fight infections and boost immunity. Nutmeg too has anti-inflammatory properties and is known for its antioxidant content. "A warm bath in the night with any of these or both of these will leave you feeling calm, strong in your mind and help optimise sleep," informs Diwekar.
3. Rub ghee on the sole of your feet
If you feel gassy or bloated at night, then doing this can be of help to you. Diwekar says that it can also help in reducing anxiety and fatigue. It can improve your sleep quality and help you feel fresh when you wake up.
Apart from these tips, there are other few basic guidelines of sleep hygiene that you must follow.
- Ensure a gap of two to three hours between your dinner and bed time.
- Avoid using any gadgets at least an hour before your bed time.
- Have a cup of turmeric milk at night for stronger immunity.
- Sleep in a room that is well-ventilated, is cool and dark.
- Say a prayer before you sleep.
Sleeping well is important for your immune system to work efficiently. With the ongoing crisis, you need to do everything to kep diseases and infections at bay.
(Rujuta Diwekar is a nutritionist based in Mumbai)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
