Skincare Tips: 5 Common Sunscreen Myths, Debunked
Sunscreen is important year-round, regardless of the season
Have you ever wondered if all of those myths you heard about sunscreens are even real? Does a higher SPF mean it needs no reapplication? Will you get a tan even after applying sunscreen? And why is it necessary for you to protect your skin from harmful UV rays?
Sunscreen is undoubtedly one of the most important elements and most talked-about products when it comes to skincare, but also has some myths surrounding it. Here are common sunscreen myths and also know the significance of wearing sunscreen.
5 common myths around sunscreen
Myth 1: I only need sunscreen on sunny days
A cloudy day might seem like a time to skip your sunscreen. But just because we can't see the sun doesn't mean its harmful UV rays can't cause damage. It's important to wear broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 50 no matter what the weather. For long lasting protection against sun damage during monsoon opt for a water-resistant sunscreen with a matte finish.
Myth 2: Higher SPF means I can stay longer in the sun without reapplying
Sun Protection Factor (SPF) is an indication of how effectively a sunscreen protects you from harmful UVA & UVB rays. It is not indicative of the duration of protection it provides. Even with sunscreen with a higher SPF, you need to reapply it every 2-3 hours for effective sun protection.
Myth 3: I don't need sunscreen if I am wearing makeup with SPF
While some cosmetics contain SPF, relying solely on makeup for sun protection is not advisable. Sometimes, makeup application alone is not enough to reach the advertised amount of SPF protection. Additionally, the coverage may not be uniform across the face, leaving areas vulnerable to sun damage. It's best to use sunscreen under makeup to ensure adequate and even application.
Myth 4: Sunscreen will protect me from getting a tan
Applying sunscreen doesn't completely block the sun rays from reaching your skin, but it filters out harmful UVA/UVB radiation. Daily sunscreen application can protect your skin from sun damage and reduce the risk of skin cancer. However, one can still experience tanning after excessive sun exposure.
Myth 5: I need sunscreen only for the summers
Sun is out throughout the year even during monsoon, so why skip sunscreen? Including sunscreen in your daily skincare routine should be a consistent practice to protect your skin from sun damage and keep it healthy.
These myths shouldn't stop us from enjoying the outdoors. Being consistent with sunscreen is the one and only step required to keep your skin protected.
(Dr. Aseem Sharma, Consultant Dermatologist from Mumbai at Re'equil India)
