Skincare: Daily Skincare Routine You Must Follow During Winter Season
Skincare tips: You must make necessary changes in your skincare routine to fight the harsh weather. The cold weather can make your skin dry and dull. Here are some skincare tips you must follow during winter season.
Follow this skincare routine this winter season
While the cold wind and snowy backdrop seems extremely fascinating to look forward to, you seldom realise the implications it can have on your hair and skin. Winter always brings dry skin that lacks lustre and glow. You must make necessary changes in your skincare routine to fight the harsh weather. The cold weather can make your skin dry and dull. Here are quick tips to keep your skin healthy and glowing all through winter.
Skincare routine for winter season
1. Nourish while cleansing
Winter is a time to switch to creamy cleansers. Choose an oil-based foaming cleanser or try cleansing oil. A DIY ground oat meal scrub with honey is an amazing way to naturally clean and exfoliate your skin. Just grind some dry oat meal and add milk and honey. Et voila! Your winter face and body scrub is ready.
2. Moisturize at least twice a day
Your skin loses moisture very easily in winter. Use a good moisturizer immediately after a warm shower to seal the moisture in. Apply a hydrating mask once or twice a week to save your parched skin. Swap your light moisturizer for something that is richer in texture and deeply nourishing. Maybe you can try that skin oil that you have been eyeing!
3. Wear a sunscreen every day
You will be surprised to know that the winter sun is actually more harmful for your skin. In summer you feel hot and take cover, limiting your UV exposure. But in winter you love to sit out all day in the sun. Not only can this aggravate pigmentation, but also prematurely age your skin. Did you know that there is no difference in the amount of UV rays that are present in summer and winter?
4. Replenishing care at night
Night time is when your skin repairs itself. Invest in a good nourishing night cream according to your skin concern. Whether it is pigment reduction or anti-aging benefit that you are looking for. Ask your dermatologist to pick out a night cream that has good research backing and proven results. Also, don't forget to slather on some hand and foot butter before you hit the sheets.
5. Hydrate yourself well
Do not miss out on your water intake. You might not feel as thirsty because you are not sweating. But not to forget, the 8 glasses of water rule applies in winter too! Lack of water intake immediately reflects on your skin. It can make your skin look dull and dehydrated.
6. Eat right
Your skin reflects what you eat. Winters tend to make you hungry. Reach out for dried fruit and nuts when you feel like snacking. Do not forget to include the green leafy vegetables, fruits and millets which will keep your body warm and healthy through winter.
7. Sweat it out
Exercise is the key to a radiant skin. Sweating removes toxins from your body. The more you work out and sweat, the more you can see your skin gain a natural glow. You naturally sweat less in winters, so get in action to bring the glow!
8. Get your beauty sleep
Get good sleep, who doesn't love to sleep swaddled in a blanket! Make the most of it and you will avoid dark circles and a hoard of other stress related skin disorders.
Winter is a great time to pamper your skin. Let your skin be its dewy best by following the right skin care and making the right lifestyle choices.
(Dr. Niketa Sonavane, Dermatologist and founder Ambrosia Aesthetics)
