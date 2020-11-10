Sitaphal Health Benefits: 6 Reasons To Include It In Your Winter Diet
HIGHLIGHTS
Every season brings with itself a new set of challenges. For the past few years, winters are met with the unprecedent air pollution. Air quality continues be in severe, very poor and hazardous categories for several weeks in a row. What's more is the coronavirus pandemic, which seems to be far away from getting over. Need of the hour is to up our efforts towards boosting our health and overall immunity. Eating seasonal can be quite helpful towards addressing this concern.
One food that is in season in winter and offers a variety of health benefits is the humble sitaphal. It is known to be a storehouse of vitamins and minerals like Vitamin A and C, iron, potassium, copper and magnesium.
Reasons to eat sitaphal in winter
If you are someone who gets acidic quite regularly, then sitaphal is the fruit for you. Here's how eating it regularly will benefit you:
1. Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar believes that eating sitaphal can help in healing ulcers and preventing acidity.
2. The fruit contains micronutrients which can help you have a smooth skin tone. This can be especially helpful for those who struggle with dry and scaly skin in winter.
3. Vitamin A in sitaphal can be beneficial for the health of your eyes ad brain.
4. Iron content in sitaphal is specifically helpful for women. The fruit can help in improving haemoglobin and contains bioactive molecules which have anti-obesogenic, anti-diabetes and anti-cancer properties, Diwekar informs in one of her posts on Instagram. Iron content in sitaphal can also be beneficial treating iron deficiency and anemia.
5. Sitaphal is also a great source of fibre. Include the fruit in your diet can be beneficial for preventing constipation and aiding weight loss.
6. Sitaphal contains potassium, a mineral which can be beneficial for high blood pressure patients. Potassium negates the effect of sodium, high levels of which can be dangerous for hypertension patients.
Turmeric, ginger and leafy green vegetables are the other foods which you must consume during winter. Make sure your diet is full of seasonal fruits and vegtables, locally-available lentils and legumes, and nuts and seeds. Along with these, you also need to exercise regularly, keep a check on your sleep, avoid smoking and drinking and take less stress as possible.
