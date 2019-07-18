Home Remedies For Anemia: 5 Foods That Can Help
Anemia Home Remedies: Anemia is a common condition these days. You can naturally treat anemia with some simple dietary changes. Here are some guidelines for you to treat anemia by just adding some food to your diet. These home remedies will give you notable results.
Anemia Home Remedies: Simple dietary changes can help you treat anemia
Anemia is a condition in which your blood does not have enough red blood cells. This restricts the blood from carrying enough oxygen required by the body. If you are anaemic you may feel tired and fatigued all the time. You can also experience irregular heartbeats, shortness of breath, dizziness, chest pain and cold hands and feet at times. Your skin may also appear pale and yellowish. If left untreated, anemia can make you severely fatigued and can trigger heart diseases. In some cases, it can also become life-threatening if it has reached to a very severe stage. Tough anemia is a common condition these days especially in women, a lot of people are still not aware of the ways to handle it. Consumption of iron supplements is the most common way suggested to treat anemia. There are other natural methods which can help you keep anemia at bay.
Home remedies to fight anemia
1. Green leafy vegetables
Leafy green vegetables are naturally loaded with essential nutrients. For anemic, green leafy vegetables are extremely good. It will provide them most nutrients naturally especially iron which plays an important role in treating anemia. You can prepare a salad with green leafy vegetables or cook them in various styles. Some of the leafy greens you can choose are spinach, kale or collard greens.
2. Fruits
Fruits are loaded with almost every nutrient which is required for the functioning of the body. Some fruits are extremely good in treating anemia. You can add fruits like pomegranate, apple and banana. These fruits will increase the production of hemoglobin. You can also drink fresh juice of pomegranate or apple at any time of the day. Banana is also available very easily and you can add it to your daily diet.
3. Maximise iron absorption with vitamin C
Consuming iron is not enough to treat anemia, you should also make sure that your body is able to absorb the iron you are consuming. Foods rich in vitamin C can enhance the absorption of iron. If you are taking iron supplements to treat anemia, make sure that you consume enough vitamin C with it. All citric fruits are rich in vitamin C. Some of the good sources of vitamin C may include lemons, oranges, strawberries, kiwi and many more. Some green leafy vegetables also contain vitamin C.
4. Almonds
Almonds can work wonders for anemic. You can add almonds to your daily diet. Almonds are loaded with healthy fats and other nutrients. Soaked are extremely beneficial for conditions like anemia. You can soak a handful of almonds overnight. In the morning peel them have with your breakfast. Almonds will also boost your heart health.
5. Probiotics
Probiotics are well known for their good bacteria content which is good for gut health and digestion. You can add probiotic-rich foods to your diet to treat anemia as well. Probiotics can help you increase the level of vitamin B12 and iron. You can easily consume yogurt daily at any time of the day.
