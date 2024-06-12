Signs You Might Have An Internet Addiction
Below we share a list of signs of internet addiction you must look out for.
Using the internet to forget about problems or relieve stress is not a healthy coping mechanism
Internet addiction is a behavioural disorder characterised by excessive and compulsive use of the internet, leading to significant impairment or distress in daily life. Recognising these signs is crucial for addressing and managing internet addiction effectively. Identifying and addressing internet addiction can significantly improve your mental and physical health. Keeping an eye out for these signs can help you treat your internet addiction at the earliest. In this article, we share a list of signs of internet addiction you must look out for.
10 Signs that you might have an internet addiction:
1. Preoccupation with the Internet
A sign of internet addiction is constant preoccupation with online activities, where you find yourself frequently thinking about your next internet session even when offline. To identify this, notice if your mind often drifts to your online engagements, even during offline tasks.
2. Inability to control use
If you struggle to limit your internet use, spending more time online than intended and failing repeatedly to cut down, you might have an addiction. Recognise this by tracking your internet sessions and noting any attempts to reduce usage that didn't succeed.
3. Neglecting personal responsibilities
When your internet use causes household chores, work, or school performance to suffer, it's a sign of addiction. Identify this by reflecting on missed deadlines or skipped important events due to being online.
4. Withdrawal symptoms
Feeling restless, irritable, or depressed when offline indicates withdrawal symptoms, a clear sign of internet addiction. You might crave internet time when you are away from it. Address this by gradually reducing your internet use to avoid severe withdrawal.
5. Using the internet to escape
Using the internet to forget about problems or relieve stress, avoiding negative emotions, points to addiction. Identify this by examining your reasons for going online, especially if they relate to escaping reality.
6. Deceiving others about usage
Lying to family or friends about how much time you spend online or hiding your internet activity is another sign of addiction. Notice if you feel the need to conceal your online habits.
7. Jeopardising relationships
If your internet use leads to arguments or issues with loved ones and you prioritise online interactions over real-life relationships, it's a sign of addiction. Recognise this by reflecting on any relationship conflicts caused by your online habits.
8. Physical consequences
Experiencing physical issues like eye strain, back pain, or sleep disturbances due to excessive internet use is a clear sign of addiction. Identify this by noting any health problems that correlate with your online habits.
9. Reduced interest in offline activities
Losing interest in activities you once enjoyed and rarely engaging in hobbies or social events offline indicates addiction. Notice if offline activities seem boring compared to being online.
10. Tolerating more time online
Needing to spend more time online to achieve the same level of satisfaction is a sign of addiction. Identify this by tracking your internet use and noting any increases over time. Combat it by gradually reducing your internet use to avoid withdrawal symptoms.
By identifying these signs and implementing strategies to address them, you can effectively manage internet addiction and improve your overall well-being.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
