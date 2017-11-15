Shortage Of HIV/AIDS Kits In Blood Banks, Interesting Facts About Blood Donation
Blood banks fall short of HIV/AIDS testing kits. As a result of the shortage, the blood collected from patients cannot be used for patients. Scroll here to know some interesting facts about blood donation.
NACO did not deliver HIV test kits to blood banks
HIGHLIGHTS
- A number of banks in Mumbai witness a shortage of HIV/AIDS testing kits
- The highest number of kits is collected by the KEM blood bank
- Blood donation makes up for skipped workout sessions
After facing a blood crisis, a number of banks in Mumbai have been hit by a shortage of HIV/AIDS testing kits. As a result of the shortage, the blood collected from patients cannot be used for patients. The public sector blood banks get their kits from the National AIDS Control Organization.
NACO purchases these kits centrally. However, in November most of the blood banks did not receive their kits and are now struggling to meet the demand by making last-minute purchases locally.
Also read: How To Lower Down Your Risk Of Getting HIV?
Fear is that the shortage of blood might increase due to the shortage of testing kits because, even if they procure blood from people, it cannot be given to people without certifying that it is injection-free.
Staffers from St George including Cama and Albless, GT have confirmed about the shortage. Dean of the Parel's KEM Hospital, Dr Avinash Supe has also given the statement that since they did not receive the kits on time, they had to buy the kits locally. He further explained that the kits are distributed by the Mumbai District AIDS Control Society (MDACS) on behalf of the NACO to all blood banks of the city.
The highest number of kits is collected by the KEM blood bank, 12000 units of bloody each year. Dr Shrikala Acharya, the assistant director of the project of MDACS also confirmed that the kits have not come from NACO.
Also read: Debunked: Myths About Blood Donation
Did you know these facts about blood donation?
1. Blood donation is good for your heart, the more you donate, the thinner your blood gets. As a result, your blood can circulate in your veins easily.
2. Donating blood regularly can lower your cancer risk.
3. Blood donation makes up for skipped workout sessions.
4. In case of emergencies, coconut water is used in place of plasma.
5. Most of the blood you donate goes to cancer patients.
6. O positive is the most commonly needed blood type.