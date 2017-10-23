ASK OUR EXPERTS

Shed That Unwanted Post-Diwali Weight With This Simple Detox Plan

The delicious, mouth-watering diwali treats leave you with flavour lingering on your tongue and extra pounds on your body. Here's how you could get rid of those unwanted pounds.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Oct 23, 2017 03:03 IST
3-Min Read
HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Drinking lots of water can help by controlling hunger pangs
  2. Stick to a protein-rich diet and avoid carbs
  3. Choose your workout regimes according to what suits your body

Festivities come with a lot of cheer, celebrations and of course, some mouth-watering mithais to die for. However, as we indulge in scrumptious kaju katlis, soan papdis and chocolates, we tend to forget about the extra calories that these sweets have. And nobody enjoys days of self-loathing and extreme guilt, just after the festive season, when we are still in awe of the numerous memories we just made. And nobody enjoys days of self-loathing and extreme guilt, just after the festive season, when we are still in awe of the numerous memories we just made.

Get rid of extra post-festive pounds with this routine
So here are a few simple steps for post-festive detox, to prevent the extra kilos affect your mood, and help you get back to your pre-festive weight, instantly.

1. Drink lots of water

For times you crave food even when you aren't hungry, reach out for water first. It makes you feel full and also helps you get you past those unwanted hunger pangs. And the added glow is just an icing on the cake!

2. Less carbs, more proteins

One simple mantra for all those who are aspiring to shed weight is to reduce on carbohydrates which are available in plenty in foods like, bread, roti and rice; and increase the intake of protein as in foods like egg whites, boiled chicken breasts and pulses. As it has always been suggested, eat your fruits and drink your vegetables, and avoid carbs as much as possible. A speedy weight loss is sure guaranteed.

3. Exercise daily

Many health and fitness experts suggest that losing weight depends on 70 per cent of your diet and 30 per cent of physical workout. And yes, 30 per cent is big enough to be taken seriously. Choose your workout regimes according to what suits your body, be it cardio, running, weight-training or yoga. But a 45-minute to one hour of exercise is a must for all those looking for a post-festive detox.
 

4. Sip on green tea

Say no to coffee and alcohol to flush out all the loaded caffeine. Instead sip on green tea/hot water 3-4 times a day.  You could also have a coconut water every morning to reduce the bloating.

5. Set goals which are achievable, realistic

Never set goals which are too ambitious to achieve. Each of the aforementioned steps has to be taken steadily, according to the pace of every individual body. Avoid starving or tiring yourself to exercise. Take it slow and go with the flow. The body responds best only when we listen to it.

Losing weight isn't any child's play, but it isn't too difficult to achieve either. Right? 



