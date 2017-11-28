Samosa Or Burger - Which Is The Healthier Junk Food?
A study has revealed that samosas are healthier than burgers because the former is prepared with fresh, preservative-free ingredients.
HIGHLIGHTS
- A burger is usually made up of preservatives and acidity regulators
- Samosa is prepared with fresh ingredients without extra preservatives
Here's some good news for all junk food lovers! Your samosa is much healthier than your burger, reveals a report by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE). Despite being deep fried and filled with calories, samosas are healthier than burgers because they are prepared with fresh ingredients and are free of any extra preservatives and flavours. Chemical free ingredients in samosa like refined wheat flour, cumin, boiled potatoes, peas, salt, chillies, spices, vegetable oil or ghee are all healthier alternatives to ingredients that go in making a burger.
A burger is usually made up of preservatives and acidity regulators, along with refined wheat flour, sugar, wheat gluten, edible vegetable oil, yeast, salt, soya flour, sesame seed, vegetables, mayonnaise, cheese, potato patty, potato chips and much more.
Furthermore, the report stated that one can replace noodles with poha and canned juice with fresh juice as healthier alternatives.
CSE's survey, called "Know You Diet", was conducted between September 2016 and March 2017, on over 13,00o school children between the age of 9 to 17 years. It covered around 15 states and concluded that a lot of these children consumed High in Fat Salt and Sugar (HFFS) packed food and beverages, which eventually increases with time.
So, here are a few ways to reduce cravings of junk food
- Drink more water.
- Eat more of protein-rich foods.
- Try and distance yourself from the craving whenever you are near it.
- Plan your meals so that you know what you are going to eat and when.
- Avoid extreme levels of hunger and try to have the next healthy food which is in your proximity.
- Avoid stressing as it mostly makes you feel hungry.
- Try learning ifs and buts of mindful eating as it helps in recognising the difference between cravings and actual hunger.
- Get enough sleep.
- Have proper meals to avoid unnecessary hunger pangs in between meals.