Resveratrol, Protein And Other Components In Peanuts That Make Them One Of The Healthiest Legumes In Existence
Peanuts health benefits: Peanuts are heart-healthy, weight loss-friendly legumes that become deliciously crunchy in winter. Read here to know 8 reasons why peanuts must be a part of your diet.
HIGHLIGHTS
- 100 gms of peanuts contain somewhere around 25.8 gm of protein
- Peanut is rich in copper, manganese, folate and folic acid
- Peanuts can help in reducing inflammation
Peanuts are heart-healthy legumes that can make for a perfect snack for winter. It is rich in protein and fats that can benefit you in many ways. While they are available throughout the year, in winters, though, they become deliciously crunchy and irresistible. Not just for your health, peanuts can help improving longevity, immunity and much more. In one of his posts on social media, lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho talks about the many benefits of including peanuts in your diet.
Before talking about peanuts, it is important to know that peanuts are best consumed when they are salt-free and roasted. Consuming salted peanuts that are sold commercially or come in nuts and trail mix that is sold in the market. Peanuts are best consumed fresh and roasted without any salt, stresses Luke in his video. This is because commercially available peanuts are made with added salts and preservatives that do more harm than good.
Health benefits of including peanuts in your diet
Peanuts are easily available and contain loads of good fats that benefit your heart, brain, skin and hormonal balance. Peanuts are rich in protein and antioxidants that offer protection from damage caused by free radicals in the body.
1. 100 gms of peanuts contain somewhere around 25.8 gm of protein, informs Luke. But you should have not more than half a handful or a handful peanuts at a time. This can aid weight loss as well. Protein is an important macronutrient that helps in building muscles. Eating protein can fill you up and keep you feel full for longer, thus reducing overall calorie intake and aiding weight loss.
2. Peanuts are great for your hair as they contain biotin. Biotin can help people suffering from hair fall and alopecia, deficiency of zinc, iron and B-vitamins. Adding peanuts to your diet can help meet these deficiencies and improve your hair quality.
3. Peanut is rich in copper, manganese, folate and folic acid. This makes peanut a great addition in pregnancy diet.
4. Latest research on peanuts, says Luke, mentions that peanuts are rich in resveratrol. This nutrient is great for people with cancer. It can help those who are recovering from an illness and give a boost to immune system.
5. Peanuts can help in reducing inflammation, which is the root cause of most diseases. Type 2 diabetes, Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease and even cancer are inflammatory conditions. Resveratrol in peanuts help in reducing inflammation.
6. Resveratol helps in keeping endothelial cells in blood vessels healthy, and this is what benefits heart health.
7. Peanuts are perfect to beat evening hunger pangs. Whenever you feel like snacking on something deep fried of essentially junk, grab a handful of peanuts and they will satisfy you almost instantly.
8. Peanut butter is also great, as far as you make it on your own, or buy ones which are not loaded with ingredients apart from peanuts. Peanut butter is formed with the help of oil released by peanuts. Avoid ultra processed and sugar-sweetened peanut butter.
All in all, including foods like peanuts in your diet can give a boost to your overall health.
Points to note
- Peanuts contain phytic acid, which are anti-nutrients that can block absorption of iron and zinc in the system. So, if you are deficient in iron or zinc, then you must consume peanuts in controlled proportions.
- People with thyroid issues must also be careful in eating peanuts and must consume them after consulting their doctor.
- People with nut allergies or peanut allergies must refrain from eating peanuts.
(Luke Coutinho, Holistic Lifestyle Coach - Integrative Medicine)
