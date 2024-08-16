Living Abroad? Nutritionist Shows How To Prepare Peanut Chutney
Palak Nagpal revealed that peanuts do not cause weight gain
If you are an Indian living abroad, you must be well aware of the food challenges. With hectic schedules, it can sometimes be difficult to give attention to a nutritious diet. Relatable much? Fret not, as nutritionist Palak Nagwal has the perfect solution. Keeping in mind a nourishing meal, she has demonstrated a quick healthy meal prep that can be enjoyed for up to 4 days at once for Indians living abroad. Any guesses? Well, the recipe we are talking about is peanut chutney which can be paired with several Indian dishes. In a video on Instagram, Palak has shared the recipe for preparing tasty and healthy peanut chutney. Let's get into the details.
Ingredients Used
1. Dry Roasted Mix
1 tablespoon jeera (cumin seeds)
1 tablespoon white urad dal
1 tablespoon yellow chana dal
Dry roasted peanuts 1/2 cup
2. For the Chutney
1 tablespoon oil
2-3 garlic cloves
3 small pieces of ginger
1 diced onion,
2 tomatoes, diced
1 red Kashmiri chili as per taste
Salt
3. Tempering
1 tablespoon oil
1 mustard seeds
A pinch of hing (asafoetida)
A few curry leaves
Method
Dry Roast
Roast the jeera in a pan alongside white urad dal, and yellow chana dal until they turn aromatic and golden brown.
Prepare the Chutney Base
Heat 1 tablespoon of oil in a pan. Add the garlic cloves and ginger pieces. Next, saute for a minute. Add the diced onion and cook until it becomes translucent. Diced tomatoes and red Kashmiri chili should be added next and cooked until the tomatoes soften and blend well with the onion. Sprinkle some salt and mix well.
Blend
Combine the dry roasted dal and jeera peanut mixture with the prepared chutney base from the pan in a blender. Mix until smooth.
Tempering
In a small pan, heat 1 tablespoon of oil before adding mustard seeds and let them splutter. A pinch of hing and curry leaves come next. Saute for a few seconds.
Combine and Serve
Pour the tempering over the blended chutney and mix uniformly. Serve with idli, dosa, or dhokla.
Busting the myth that peanuts can result in weight gain, Palak Nagpal said, “Peanuts promote wrinkle-free skin. They are great for pregnant women due to their high folate content. (It is) the powerhouse of vegetarian protein packed with antioxidants. They have a low glycemic index, making them a great food option for people with diabetes and PCOS.”
