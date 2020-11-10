ASK OUR EXPERTS

Health Reminder: Include Probiotics In Your Daily Diet- Fitness Trainer Vinod Channa Tells Why

Health Reminder: Include Probiotics In Your Daily Diet- Fitness Trainer Vinod Channa Tells Why

Probiotics provide good bacteria to your gut, which help in promoting a diverse gut flora. A healthy gut can help you have good digestion and strong immunity. Read here to know more.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Nov 10, 2020 05:02 IST
2-Min Read
Health Reminder: Include Probiotics In Your Daily Diet- Fitness Trainer Vinod Channa Tells Why

Probiotics can help in keeping inflammation under control

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Probiotics are needed for a healthy gut
  2. They provide good bacteria to the gut
  3. A healthy gut can help you have a strong immunity

Are you including sufficient probiotics in your diet? Probiotics are the good bacteria that your gut needs to function effectively. They help in promoting a more diverse gut flora, which in turn helps you have a healthy digestive system and a stronger immunity. Giving us a reminder to include probiotics in our daily diet is celebrity fitness trainer Vinod Channa on Instagram. Sharing a post to encourage people to eat probiotics for a healthy gut, he says that they help in maintaining a healthy balance in your body.

Reasons to eat probiotics regularly


In his post, Channa informs that probiotics are a combination live beneficial bacteria or yeasts that are naturally live in the body. The help in maintaining a healthy balance in the body, he says.

Also read: Home Remedies For Acid Reflux: Are Probiotics Helpful? Here's How

"Think of it as keeping your body in neutral. When you are sick, bad bacteria enters your body and increases in number. This knocks your body out of balance. Good bacteria work to fight off the bad bacteria and restore the balance within your body, making you feel better," explains Channa, who trains John Abraham, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Shamita Shetty and Harshvardhan Rane to name a few.

The good bacteria in probiotics can promote stronger immunity and also help in controlling inflammation, which can be considered to be the root cause of most diseases.

Also read: Probiotics Health Benefits: Here's How Probiotics Can Help Prevent Digestive Issues; Know Other Health Benefits And Food Sources

Homemade curd or yogurt are good sources of probiotics. Sauerkraut, kefir, kimchi and kombucha are other healthy sources of probiotics that you can bank on.

nr03g0rg

Home-set curd is a good source of probiotics
Photo Credit: iStock

If you experience indigestion issues like acidity, bloating, constipation, gas and flutelence regularly, then including probiotics in your daily diet can be really helpful. All these are symptoms of a poor digestive system, which can be fixed by feeding some probiotics to your system.

A simple way to include probiotics in your daily diet: Have a bowl of homeset curd every day. In case you feel cold curd can be bad for your throat, keep it outside refrigerator an hour before having it.

Also read: Skincare: Know Benefits Probiotics For Your Skin; Here's How You Can Prepare Curd Face Pack

With the onset of winter, severe air pollution and the COVID-19 pandemic daunting us like never before, it is of utmost importance that we take care of our health, immunity and fitness. It is the only way to pass these testing times without any serious and irreversible impact on our health.


(Vinod Channa is a fitness trainer based in Mumbai)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

