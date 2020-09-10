Home Remedies For Acid Reflux: Are Probiotics Helpful? Here's How
Probiotics are beneficial for your health in several ways. These can help you fight different multiple different digestive issues. Read here to know how probiotics are beneficial in fighting acid reflux.
Probiotics can help you maintain healthy gut balance
HIGHLIGHTS
- Weight gain and obesity can increase risk of acid reflux
- Acid reflux or heartburn happens when acid moves up from the stomach
- Some fatty foods can lead to acid reflux that causes heartburn and chest
Acid reflux is a common condition that causes burning sensation and pain. In this condition, the acid content of the stomach flows up into the esophagus into the gullet. It is also known as heartburn. Obesity, smoking, unhealthy eating habit, too much caffeine consumption, low physical activity and certain medications can trigger this condition. Several home remedies are often recommended to fight this condition effectively. One of the effective home remedies suggested to fight acid reflux is adding probiotics to your diet. Probiotics are loaded with healthy bacteria extremely beneficial for your gut health. Here's the link between the consumption of probiotics and acid reflux.
Acid reflux: Are probiotics helpful?
Dr. Veerendra Sandur explains, "Probiotics are essentially live micro-organisms that increase the good or friendly bacteria in the digestive system which leads to improved digestion and other health benefits. Research has shown that probiotics could help control gastrointestinal disorders such as diarrhea, constipation, irritable bowel syndrome in some people."
Over-eating, eating spicy, oily foods, alcohol, sleeping/lying down immediately after eating, eating in a hurry, chronic stress, etc. can all cause heartburn or acid reflux. Imbalance in the gut bacteria can lead to an improper breakdown of food and an increase in intestinal gas, bloating and create unpleasant acid reflux.
Probiotics may help control or reduce this by increasing the number of good bacteria in the digestive system and helping to digest the food better. Dairy products such as curd are some good options to choose from.
Other benefits of probiotics
Probiotics help maintain a healthy balance of bacteria in the gut. Adding these to your diet can also help treat diarrhea. According to studies, it reduces the severity of diarrhea. Studies also suggest that probiotics are beneficial for your mental health as well as heart health.
(Dr. Veerendra Sandur, Lead Consultant - Medical Gastroenterology, Aster RV Hospital)
