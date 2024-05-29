Home »  Living Healthy »  10 Foods To Help Avoid Bloating This Summer

Incorporating these foods into your diet can help you feel more comfortable and less bloated, especially during the summer months.

Various fruits can aid digestion and reduce bloating by breaking down proteins

Bloating is a condition characterised by a swollen, full feeling in the abdomen, often accompanied by discomfort or pain. It can be caused by various factors, including overeating, gas, indigestion, or an imbalance of gut bacteria. During the summer, bloating might be more likely due to changes in diet, dehydration, and increased intake of cold, carbonated beverages. Certain foods can help alleviate bloating by promoting better digestion and reducing water retention. In this article, as we share a list of foods you can add to your diet to reduce bloating.

Here are 10 foods that can help reduce bloating:

1. Cucumbers



Cucumbers are high in water content and contain quercetin, a flavonoid antioxidant that helps reduce swelling. Eat them raw in salads, add slices to water, or blend them into a smoothie.

2. Bananas



Bananas are rich in potassium, which helps regulate sodium levels and reduce water retention. Eat them as a snack, add to smoothies, or mix with yogurt and other fruits for a healthy dessert.

3. Yogurt

Yogurt contains probiotics, beneficial bacteria that promote gut health and reduce bloating caused by an imbalance of gut bacteria. Have a bowl of yogurt with fresh fruits, add it to smoothies, or use it as a base for healthy dips.

4. Ginger

Ginger has anti-inflammatory properties and can help speed up digestion, reducing gas and bloating.  Make ginger tea, add fresh ginger to smoothies or juices, or incorporate it into cooking.

5. Papaya

Papaya contains the enzyme papain, which aids digestion and helps break down proteins in the stomach, reducing bloating. Eat fresh papaya slices, add to fruit salads, or blend into a smoothie.

6. Asparagus

Asparagus acts as a natural diuretic, helping the body flush out excess water and relieve bloating. Steam or grill asparagus and add it to salads or as a side dish with your meals.

7. Peppermint

Peppermint contains menthol, which can relax the digestive tract and reduce bloating and gas. Drink peppermint tea, chew on fresh peppermint leaves, or add them to salads and drinks.

8. Fennel

Fennel seeds contain anethole, a compound that relaxes the gastrointestinal tract and helps reduce gas and bloating. Chew on fennel seeds after meals, drink fennel tea, or add fresh fennel to salads and dishes.

9. Avocado

Avocados are high in potassium, which helps balance sodium levels and prevent water retention. Add avocado slices to salads and sandwiches, blend into smoothies, or make guacamole.

10. Pineapple

Pineapple contains bromelain, an enzyme that aids digestion and reduces bloating by breaking down proteins. Eat fresh pineapple slices, add to fruit salads, or blend into a tropical smoothie.

Drinking plenty of water can also greatly help you in keeping your digestive system moving and reduces bloating. Along with this, eating smaller, more frequent meals can prevent overloading your digestive system and reduce bloating.

By incorporating these foods into your diet, you can help manage and prevent bloating, making it easier to stay comfortable and active during the warmer months.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

