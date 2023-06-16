Reduced Dementia Risk & Other Benefits Of Adding Dancing To Your Daily Routine
Dancing can reduce the risk of developing dementia, improve memory, enhance physical fitness, and promote social engagement. Read on as we discuss some more benefits.
Dancing is often a social activity, which can help to build connections and friendships
Dancing is a great addition to our routine and promotes good health. There are several benefits of dancing that make it a great activity for overall health and well-being. Dancing involves movement of the entire body which makes it a great workout for both the body and the mind.
Studies have suggested that dancing can reduce the risk of developing dementia. In fact, a recent study conducted found that dancing can have a significant impact on reducing the risk of dementia. The study found that dancing improved memory and cognitive function, which are often affected in people with dementia. Read on as we discuss some more benefits of dancing.
10 More ways in which dancing boosts our health:
1. Boosts cardiovascular health
Dancing helps to get our hearts racing and blood flowing, which strengthens our cardiovascular system. Regular dancing can help reduce the risk of heart disease, stroke, high blood pressure, and diabetes.
2. Promotes weight loss
Dance is a fun way to burn calories and lose weight. An hour of dancing can burn anywhere between 200 to 500 calories, depending on the intensity of the dance style.
3. Improves flexibility and balance
Dancing involves a range of movements that can challenge and improve our flexibility and balance. Regular dancing can help reduce the risk of falls, especially in older adults.
4. Enhances mental health
Dancing can be a form of therapy for many people, as it provides an opportunity to express emotions and boost mood. It has been shown to reduce stress, anxiety, and depression, and improve overall well-being.
5. Increases coordination
Dancing involves coordinating our body movements with the rhythm and beat of the music. This helps to improve our coordination and motor skills, which can benefit daily activities like driving, typing, and cooking.
6. Builds strength
Dancing involves many muscle groups and can help to build strength and tone our bodies. The high-energy movements and jumps in dance can also help to increase bone density and reduce the risk of osteoporosis.
7. Improves memory
Dancing involves learning complex choreography, which can help to improve memory function. One study found that dancing can even help to slow down the cognitive decline associated with ageing.
8. Boosts social connections
Dancing is often a social activity, which can help to build connections and friendships with others. This can be especially beneficial for people who may feel isolated or lonely.
9. Fosters creativity
Dancing can be a form of self-expression and creativity. It allows us to use our bodies to tell stories, convey emotions, and explore our artistic side. This can be beneficial for our emotional and mental well-being.
10. Reduces stress
Dancing is also known to be an effective stress-buster. It is an enjoyable activity that helps to promote relaxation and reduce stress levels. It has been found that dancing can help to reduce the levels of the stress hormone cortisol in the body, which is often associated with several health issues such as hypertension, diabetes, and obesity.
In conclusion, dancing is undoubtedly good for health. It is a fun and enjoyable activity that provides numerous physical and mental health benefits. Therefore, adding dancing to your routine can be an excellent investment in your health and well-being.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
