Raw Red Kidney Beans Can Be Harmful To Your Body. Expert Nutritionist Explains How To Consume It
Nutritionist Lovneet Batra explains the best way to eat red kidney beans to avoid any health issues.
Kidney beans have various benefits but eating them undercooked is bad for health
Red kidney bean is a commonly consumed food in many households. Many people swear by rajma or kidney beans cooked in a gravy of onions and tomatoes. It is believed that kidney beans are loaded with protein and improve heart health. Food also helps in weight management for some people. But there's another aspect that you must be aware of. To know this, you first need to contemplate the ways you prepare red kidney beans. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra, through her latest Instagram Stories, reveals that having red kidney beans raw can harm your body in different ways. She shares the right way of relishing them.
Lovneet Batra says, “Raw red kidney beans have the highest concentration of lectins. It's a toxin that can give you a bad stomach ache, make you vomit, or give you diarrhoea.”
So, the best you can do is soak the red kidney beans for about 8-10 hours, then boil them in fresh water and cook with spices like turmeric and black pepper for better digestion.
Here's Lovneet Batra's post:
https://www.instagram.com/stories/lovneetb/2858199802435108463/
Lovneet Batra often talks about different foods and states their health benefits. She shares the importance of relishing apple gourd, known as tinda. She states about three benefits of apple gourd, adding that it's loaded with dietary fibre that helps in smooth bowel movement and serves as the protecting agent against colon cancers by eliminating toxic compounds from the gut. She says that apple gourd works well for the eyes as well. It is rich in vitamin A and helps in improving visual functions.
Through her posts on Instagram, Lovneet Batra discusses spices as well. While speaking about star anise, commonly used in Indian curries, she says it's a storehouse of nutrients that can benefit the body in various ways. Star anise helps the body in eliminating free radicals, particularly those that can cause oxidative stress in the skin. She further reveals that it functions as a saviour for the heart also. Star anise helps control blood pressure. Besides all this, the spice has sedative properties that can help the nerves calm down too.
(Lovneet Batra, Nutritionist)
