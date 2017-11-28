Ranveer Singh's Fitness Mantra Will Keep You Motivated
Ranveer Singh did rigorous training twice a day, six times a week to be in his current body.
Ranveer Singh's latest #mondaymotivation post on Instagram
HIGHLIGHTS
- Ranveer did intense weight lifting and weight training
- He cut down on sugar completely
- His diet regime included two cheat meals in a week
A chiselled body, toned abs and ripping biceps. Ranveer Singh, in yet another scintillating Instagram post makes all his fans go "whoaah!" He simply captions the picture with #mondaymotivation, prefixing it with a tiger emoji. Looking as machismo as a tiger, Ranveer Singh is currently all geared up for his next movie '83, where he is playing the role of Kapil Dev. Another awaited release is that of Padmavati, a movie which is amidst much controversy right now. But what we can't stop thinking about is how the actor maintains a perfectly toned and fit body.
Let's take a look at the Bajirao Mastani actor's fitness and diet regime:
For starters, Ranveer teamed up with Mustafa Ahmed, who trained him for his look in Padmavati. In a media interaction, Mustafa revealed the workout session that he made Ranveer follow.
He said that they focused a lot on movement patterns and mobility drills that that involved strength training and high intensity interval training (HIIT). HIITs included push-ups, burpees, deadlifts and squats. These workouts, says Mustafa, helped in improving Ranveer's overall flexibility as well.
Also read: Move Over Divas! The Fitness Mantra Of The Handsome Hunks Of Bollywood Is So Inspiring!
A rigorous training twice a day, six times a week was what Ranveer did for six months to be in his current body.
A 45-minuted morning cardio session followed by mobility drill of around 25 minutes was a part of his morning routine. His evening routine was more extensive with weight training and heavy weight lifting for an hour and a half.
Also read: Why Blindly Copying Celebrity Workouts May Not Work For You
Diet regime
Ranveer cut down on any kind of sugar intake from his diet and followed a diet high in protein. Mustafa mentions that he allowed Ranveer two cheat meals in a week, which he could have anytime through the week. And those cheat meals could include sugar, junk food and everything else that he craved.
Two times a day workout with only two cheat meals. That's no child's play Ranveer...more power to you!