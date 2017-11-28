ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Ranveer Singh's Fitness Mantra Will Keep You Motivated

Ranveer Singh's Fitness Mantra Will Keep You Motivated

Ranveer Singh did rigorous training twice a day, six times a week to be in his current body.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Nov 28, 2017 12:32 IST
2-Min Read
Ranveer Singh's Fitness Mantra Will Keep You Motivated

Ranveer Singh's latest #mondaymotivation post on Instagram

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Ranveer did intense weight lifting and weight training
  2. He cut down on sugar completely
  3. His diet regime included two cheat meals in a week

A chiselled body, toned abs and ripping biceps. Ranveer Singh, in yet another scintillating Instagram post makes all his fans go "whoaah!" He simply captions the picture with #mondaymotivation, prefixing it with a tiger emoji. Looking as machismo as a tiger, Ranveer Singh is currently all geared up for his next movie '83, where he is playing the role of Kapil Dev. Another awaited release is that of Padmavati, a movie which is amidst much controversy right now. But what we can't stop thinking about is how the actor maintains a perfectly toned and fit body.

ranveer singhs monday motivation post

Photo Credit: Instagram

Let's take a look at the Bajirao Mastani actor's fitness and diet regime:

For starters, Ranveer teamed up with Mustafa Ahmed, who trained him for his look in Padmavati. In a media interaction, Mustafa revealed the workout session that he made Ranveer follow.

He said that they focused a lot on movement patterns and mobility drills that that involved strength training and high intensity interval training (HIIT). HIITs included push-ups, burpees, deadlifts and squats. These workouts, says Mustafa, helped in improving Ranveer's overall flexibility as well.

ranveer working out at the gym

Photo Credit: Instagram

Also read: Move Over Divas! The Fitness Mantra Of The Handsome Hunks Of Bollywood Is So Inspiring!

A rigorous training twice a day, six times a week was what Ranveer did for six months to be in his current body.

A 45-minuted morning cardio session followed by mobility drill of around 25 minutes was a part of his morning routine. His evening routine was more extensive with weight training and heavy weight lifting for an hour and a half.

RELATED STORIES

'Here's The Secret Behind Suresh Raina's Quick Reflexes On The Field!'

'Quick And Easy Weight Loss With The Japanese 'Morning Banana Diet''


Also read: Why Blindly Copying Celebrity Workouts May Not Work For You

ranveer singh flaunts his biceps

Photo Credit: Instagram

Diet regime

Ranveer cut down on any kind of sugar intake from his diet and followed a diet high in protein. Mustafa mentions that he allowed Ranveer two cheat meals in a week, which he could have anytime through the week. And those cheat meals could include sugar, junk food and everything else that he craved.

Two times a day workout with only two cheat meals. That's no child's play Ranveer...more power to you! 



Trending

................... Advertisement ...................

   

HOME REMEDIES

7 Best Home Remedies For Mouth Ulcers
7 Best Home Remedies For Mouth Ulcers

FAQ

Read More »

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

TRENDING TOPICS

Latest stories

More »

Samosa Or Burger - Which Is The Healthier Junk Food?

Obsessive Compulsive Disorder May Lead To Educational Underachievement

Here's How Tap Water Can Affect Your Health, Tips To Ensure Safety Of Drinking Water

Diabetes, Obesity: Cause Of 800,000 Cancers Worldwide

Parents, Here's Why You Must Control Your Child's TV Time

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------