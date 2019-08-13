ASK OUR EXPERTS

Raksha Bandhan 2019: Try These Low-Calorie Sweets This Rakhi; Know Other Diet Tips For This Festival

Raksha Bandhan 2019 is almost here and everyone is excited to celebrate this festival. If you are worried about your calorie count on this festival there here are some low-calorie sweet options which you can try. Also, know other tips to eat healthy this rakhi.
  By: Varsha Vats  Updated: Aug 13, 2019 04:10 IST
2-Min Read
Raksha Bandhan 2019: Prepare low-calorie sweets to avoid some extra weight

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Raksha Bandhan makes you eat more sweets which adds more calories to you
  2. This year make your own low-calorie desserts
  3. Also drink ample amount of water throughout the day

Raksha Bandhan - a festival that celebrates the eternal bond of brother and sister is around the corner. Raksha Bandhan 2019 falls on August 15. Every brother and sister are excited to celebrate this festival. This festival is loaded with fun, mischiefs and a lot of sweets. You might be worried about the amount of calories sweets can add to your diet. The huge amount of calories in sweets may ruin your restricted diet. But during the festive vibes sweet become unavoidable. You cannot resist digging into those delicious sweets. This rakhi do not compromise on the sweets by replacing them with low-calorie sweets. Here are some low-calorie sweets which you can try this raksha bandhan and keep your calorie count under control.

Low-Calorie sweets for Raksha Bandhan 2019


Make your own healthy cake

You can prepare your own healthy cake. You can invest some efforts for your sibling and make this festival more special. Something like a carrot cake or a banana and date cake can go well. Healthy sugar alternates can also be used to make it healthier. This will satisfy your sweet tooth and you can enjoy the festival without worrying about your calories.

0pm2g75o

A carrot cake is a healthy option which you can try this Raksha Bandhan
Photo Credit: iStock

Carrot halwa (Gajar ka halwa)

No one can say no to Gajar ka halwa. It is the ultimate sweet of all time. It is rich in flavours with the goodness of carrots. You can prepare a low-calorie gajar ka halwa with less sugar and more carrots. Do not add extra ghee to it to keep the calories under control.

Low-calorie milk cake

Milk cake is another tasty treat which you cannot resist. You can prepare a low-calorie milk cake by adding less ghee and sugar to it. Also, add cinnamon while preparing the sweet. This makes it healthier.

Multigrain ladoo

Laddos are the first thing that might appear in front of you when you hear sweets. You can make your laddoo healthy by using multiple grains to prepare them. These laddoos will be filling as well as add the goodness of the multiple grains added to them.

Other tips to eat smart this festive season

  • You should keep counting your calories on a festival as well
  • Drink plenty of water throughout the day
  • Avoid adding junk to your meals
  • Prepare your own sweets with less sugar or healthy alternates to sugar like jaggery
  • Eat more fibre rich foods to stay full for longer
  • Keep a check on your portion sizes

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

