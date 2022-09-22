Looking For The Perfect Lunch Plan Under 400 Calories? Here's The Idea
Nutritionist Pooja Bhargava shared a good idea for lunch under 400 calories.
Healthy Eating: Poha is another healthy and delicious breakfast recipe
Planning healthy meals can be a task at times when you are surrounded by oily, greasy food items. A lot of other factors also influence your choice of meals. If you have a proper breakfast right during the start of your day, you can have a balanced meal during lunch followed by some healthy snacks and a light dinner ultimately. However, if you are health conscious and wondering how to plan a proper meal for lunch, nutritionist Pooja Bhargava has something interesting to share. Through a post on Instagram, she shows a nice tip to enjoy lunch under 400 calories.
Going by the post, Pooja shows a plate of delicious vegetable paneer uttapam accompanied by a blob of green chutney on the side. There's a bowl of flavourful sambar as well kept on the side. Don't miss the colourful bright salad kept in a bowl beside the platter. According to Pooja, this is a perfect lunch plan under 400 calories. She explains that the meal carries 14 grams of protein and 15 grams fibre. If you wish to have a healthy meal under 400 calories, now you know what to cook at home.
Take a look:
Not just for lunch, Pooja Bhargava has something interesting to share related to other meals of the day as well. In one of her videos on Instagram, she states the reason why homemade poha is a healthy breakfast option as compared to the popular cornflakes. Many people tend to believe that cornflakes are healthy and therefore, they must be savoured as the first meal of the day. However, that's not true.
According to Pooja, here are some of the benefits of having poha:
1)Poha is a great breakfast option since it has healthy carbs that provide energy to the body to carry out its daily functions.
2) You can increase the nutritive value of poha by topping it with sprouts, pomegranate, dhaniya patta, peanuts, and coconut.
3) Poha promotes a slow and steady release of sugar into the bloodstream, thereby preventing any sudden spikes in blood sugar levels.
4) This food item is also good because it doesn't cause bloating. In fact, it's easily digestible and keeps you full for a long while.
5) Poha can help in preventing iron deficiency.
Pooja advocates that poha is a great breakfast option, but you have to make it healthier and stay mindful of the portion you are consuming.
She says that you should not fall prey to the marketing done by the cornflakes company. The packaged cereal is not healthy. Yes, the flakes may be low in fat, but they make up for that in the amount of sugar present in them, making them unhealthy for daily consumption, Pooja adds.
So, ultimately, you have to look for healthier alternatives for your meals that will help you grow and stay fit.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
