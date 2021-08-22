ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Raksha Bandhan 2021: 5 Low-Calorie Desserts You Can Enjoy Guilt-Free To Celebrate The Sibling Bond

Raksha Bandhan 2021: 5 Low-Calorie Desserts You Can Enjoy Guilt-Free To Celebrate The Sibling Bond

We have some of the yummiest dessert options for Raksha Bandhan that you can absolutely enjoy guilt-free.
  By: NDTV Health Desk  Updated: Aug 22, 2021 02:50 IST
2-Min Read
Raksha Bandhan 2021: 5 Low-Calorie Desserts You Can Enjoy Guilt-Free To Celebrate The Sibling Bond

Raksha Bandhan 2021: Enjoy these low-calorie sweets guilt-free

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Raksha Bandhan celebrates the bod of siblings
  2. You can add nuts to your sweets to add more nutrients
  3. Try these low-calorie sweets guilt-free this day

Raksha Bandhan is here and, as we all know any festival is incomplete without sweets. Pedhas, Barfis, Chocolates, Puddings are a must on the Raksha Bandhan dessert list. Well, we cannot ignore the fact that with sweets there comes add-on calories and most of us prefer to stay away from it. We know this hampers the festive mood. But what if we tell you that there are some low-calorie sweets you can relish on Raksha Bandhan. Yes, you heard that right. We have some of the yummiest dessert options for Raksha Bandhan that you can absolutely enjoy guilt-free.

Take a look at the options below:

1. Grilled Almond Barfi


Barfis are an all-time favourite. We would suggest you give this sweetmeat a nutritious twist this festive season. This version of almond or badam barfi does not include sugar. It includes roasted crushed almonds, khoya and sweetener. Almonds keep digestive issues at bay and lower sugar levels.

2. Sugar-Free Modak

This Maharashtrian sweet dish is usually prepared during Ganesh Chaturthi. But we can have exceptions, right? You can use dates as a natural sweetener. The recipe has a substantial number of raisins, which help blood sugar check and control cholesterol levels.

3. Dates and Nuts Laddoo

This sweet delicacy is a perfect blend of nutrition and taste. Dates are not just delicious but also have an active role in reducing the risk of diabetes. Combine it with other nuts like almonds, pistachios, cashews, walnuts to make a wholesome laddoo.

8t1m2ttg

Laddoos with the goodness of nuts are loaded with nutrients
Photo Credit: iStock

4. Gajar Ka Halwa

The carrot pudding or gajar ka halwa has a special place in the hearts of Indian dessert admirers. It is hard to say no to this bowl of sweetness and hence it is best to prepare it sugar-free. Carrots are not only good for eye health but also provide you plenty of nutrients.

5. Two In One Phirni

You can make this amazing rice pudding with artificial sweetener to keep the calories in check. The recipe has the goodness of skimmed milk, crunchiness of almonds and flavour of rose making it a perfect Raksha Bandhan treat.

These were some of the simple yet tasty sweetmeats that you can explore this festive weekend.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Beat Water Retention- 10 Hacks
Vegan Protein Sources
5 Ways To Have Bananas This Summer
Tips To Fix Your Sleep Cycle
Hydrating Summer Drinks
Health Tips To Get Summer Ready
Hypertension: Foods & Drinks To Avoid
Routine Health Checks Women Must Do
International Women's Day Special
Signs You Are Not Eating Enough Protein

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

When To Visit A Doctor For Interstitial Lung Disease And What To Expect?

 

Home Remedies

Oily Skin During Monsoon? Expert Remedies On How To Deep Cleanse Your Face
Oily Skin During Monsoon? Expert Remedies On How To Deep Cleanse Your Face

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Breakthrough Study Finds Association Between Fish Oil Supplements, Heart Rhythm Disorder

Researchers Find Casual Link Between Cardiovascular Health And Coffee Consumption

Once-A-Week Insulin Treatment Could Be Highly Beneficial For Diabetes Patients: Study

To Avoid Heart Attack, Stroke; Heart Patients Advised To Move More

Heavy Energy Drink Consumption Linked To Heart Failure In A Young Man

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases