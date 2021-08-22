Raksha Bandhan 2021: 5 Low-Calorie Desserts You Can Enjoy Guilt-Free To Celebrate The Sibling Bond
We have some of the yummiest dessert options for Raksha Bandhan that you can absolutely enjoy guilt-free.
- Raksha Bandhan celebrates the bod of siblings
- You can add nuts to your sweets to add more nutrients
- Try these low-calorie sweets guilt-free this day
Raksha Bandhan is here and, as we all know any festival is incomplete without sweets. Pedhas, Barfis, Chocolates, Puddings are a must on the Raksha Bandhan dessert list. Well, we cannot ignore the fact that with sweets there comes add-on calories and most of us prefer to stay away from it. We know this hampers the festive mood. But what if we tell you that there are some low-calorie sweets you can relish on Raksha Bandhan. Yes, you heard that right. We have some of the yummiest dessert options for Raksha Bandhan that you can absolutely enjoy guilt-free.
Take a look at the options below:
1. Grilled Almond Barfi
Barfis are an all-time favourite. We would suggest you give this sweetmeat a nutritious twist this festive season. This version of almond or badam barfi does not include sugar. It includes roasted crushed almonds, khoya and sweetener. Almonds keep digestive issues at bay and lower sugar levels.
2. Sugar-Free Modak
This Maharashtrian sweet dish is usually prepared during Ganesh Chaturthi. But we can have exceptions, right? You can use dates as a natural sweetener. The recipe has a substantial number of raisins, which help blood sugar check and control cholesterol levels.
3. Dates and Nuts Laddoo
This sweet delicacy is a perfect blend of nutrition and taste. Dates are not just delicious but also have an active role in reducing the risk of diabetes. Combine it with other nuts like almonds, pistachios, cashews, walnuts to make a wholesome laddoo.
4. Gajar Ka Halwa
The carrot pudding or gajar ka halwa has a special place in the hearts of Indian dessert admirers. It is hard to say no to this bowl of sweetness and hence it is best to prepare it sugar-free. Carrots are not only good for eye health but also provide you plenty of nutrients.
5. Two In One Phirni
You can make this amazing rice pudding with artificial sweetener to keep the calories in check. The recipe has the goodness of skimmed milk, crunchiness of almonds and flavour of rose making it a perfect Raksha Bandhan treat.
These were some of the simple yet tasty sweetmeats that you can explore this festive weekend.
