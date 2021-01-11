Radish Health Benefits: Give A Boost To Your Digestive Health With This Winter Essential, Know Other Benefits
Radish health benefits: This winter season do not miss the health benefits of radish or mooli. Read here to know from these from expert.
Adding radish to diet can help you achieve glowing skin
HIGHLIGHTS
- Radish can help you improve digestion
- You can add radish to your winter salad
- Radish or mooli can be used in preparation of curries
One of the winter vegetables is a radish. From parathas to curries this root vegetable can be added to your diet in several ways. But many are not aware of the health benefits of radish. It is also often added to a salad. Many times leaves of radish are also used in the preparation of curries. This vegetable can be pickled too. Adding radish to diet can offer you a variety of nutrients. In this article here are a few benefits of adding radish to your winter diet.
Radish health benefits
Nutritionist and fitness expert Munmun Ganeriwal took to Instagram and explains the many health benefits radish. "Suffering from cold & cough? Instead of reaching for a decongestant that makes one feel sleepy, include some mooli in the winter diet."
Adding radish to your diet can also help ensure glowing skin all winter long as it is an excellent source of vitamin B6, folate and zinc.
Potassium present in radish makes it beneficial for your heart health. "Radishes have anti-hypertensive properties that will take care of high blood pressure issues," Ganeriwal writes in her post.
Presence of good amount of fibre also helps keep your digestive system healthy. According to studies, radish can also help keep cholesterol levels in check.
"Full of vitamins like A, C, E, B6, potassium, and other minerals, means that radish can give the whole body an immunity boost. Mooli is also high in antioxidants and anthocyanins, which makes it great for heart health!" Ganeriwal further adds.
(Munmun Ganeriwal is a Nutritionist, Fitness Expert, Yoga Teacher and Founder at Yuktahaar)
