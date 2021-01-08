Image Credit: Pexels
Foods that are nourishing and in season should be on the top of your priority list in winter. Here are some winter superfoods that you can bank on.
Several kinds of leafy greens are in season in winter. Spinach, mustard, fenugreek and bathua are few of the many nutrient-rich leafy green veggies you should be having.
From carrots to sweet potato, you can enjoy the goodness of multiple root vegetables in winters. They can improve digestion and provide you with gut-friendly probiotic.
Vitamin C rich amla can give a boost to your immunity and offer several other health benefits. It can be consumed as powder, sauce, pickle, candy and much more.
Jaggery is a superfood that can stimulate digestive enzymes. It is also rich in fibre and helps in detoxification. You can eat a small piece of jaggery after every meal.
This juicy fruit is an excellent source of vitamin C. Oranges can help control blood sugar levels, boost heart health, skin health and also aid weight loss.
Eggs are widely consumed during the winter season. These can help you fight against common winter problems like cold and flu.
This natural sugar is warm in nature. Warm milk with a dash of honey can offer antioxidants. Honey mixed with ginger is an age-old remedy for sore throat.
The golden spice can work wonders for arthritis patients. Replace caffeinated drinks with good old haldi doodh in chilly winters.
Winters in India are incomplete without sesame seeds or til. Use sesame seeds as a seasoning or to prepare gajak and chikkis. You can also use sesame oil for cooking.
