Quarantine Diet Tips: 7 Diet Changes That Can Help You Get Healthier And Fitter
Quarantine diet tips: Say no to refined sugar and try to have dinner by 7 pm. Read here to know more such diet changes that can help you be fitter and healthier in the coming week of lockdown.
Quarantine diet tips: Have turmeric milk at bed time to boost your immunity
HIGHLIGHTS
- Stay away from refined sugar in the period of lockdown
- Try to have dinner by 7 pm
- Fix a bed time and wake up time and follow it with discipline
Quarantine diet tips: The coming week is likely to be the last week of lockdown. Let's use it as an opportunity to incorporate changes in your diet that can help you in the long run. Any lifestyle or dietary modification should be made gradually, one day at a time. Doing so ensures that the modifications are long-lasting and your body gets the time it needs to adapt to those changes. So, let's be realistic and incorporate one dietary change every day for a week.
Quarantine diet tips: 7 diet changes that can help you be healthier and disease-free
Day 1- Say no refined sugar
This is the simplest and a direct dietary modification. There's nothing sweet about refined sugar and it can hamper your overall health in countless ways. Excess of sugar can lead to chronic inflammatory conditions, obesity, diabetes, heart diseases, and high cholesterol levels. Moreover, it doesn't provide you with any nutrients making it a portion of food with "empty calories". Reducing/ avoiding sugar can also lead to clearer skin, better memory, and feeling energetic. Refined sugar causes a vicious cycle of craving and partial satisfaction tricking your brain into wanting more. If researchers are to be believed, sugar has the potential to cause addictive behaviour similar to cocaine. Try incorporating healthy and natural sugar substitutes to address your sweet taste buds like- jaggery, raisins, figs, and dates.
Day 2- Have dinner before 7 pm
The benefits of dining early go well beyond just managing your weight. It helps you sleep well and improves heart health. As a thumb rule, you must always keep a gap of 2-3 hours between your dinner and bedtime. Finishing your last meal by 7 PM gives your body enough time to digest the food so that you wake up fresh without any bloating/ heartburn. Ensure that you are sleeping early too.
Day 3- Start your day with an amla shot
The perfect antidote for a lot of health problems is the humble Indian gooseberry aka amla. Having 20-30 ml of undiluted amla shot on an empty stomach every morning optimizes your health in many ways. It aids in weight management, gives you a perfect dose of Vitamin C that further boosts your immunity and improves your skin. Amla also keeps seasonal flu away and also reduces high cholesterol and high blood sugar levels.
Day 4- Rainbow on plate
Aim to consume 4-5 servings of fruits and vegetables of various colour groups. Fruits and vegetables are packed with vitamins and minerals that your body cannot synthesize on its own. Refrain from consuming fruit juices as the beneficial fibrous pulp is strained-out. Eat your fruits whole or blend into smoothies. Vegetables can be taken in the form of salads, soups, steamed, cooked or unstrained juice.
Day 5 - A cup of herbal concoction
Your kitchen is the perfect place to look out for powerful antioxidants disguised in the form of herbs and spices. Before picking up a packaged superfood product from your favourite grocery store, hunt your kitchen first. There are many herbs and spices that are packed with a concentrated dose of immunity-boosting antioxidants and phytonutrients. Try a concoction by boiling 2 cups of water with a pinch of ground cinnamon, 2 cloves, 1 slice of raw turmeric and little grated ginger till the quantity of reduced to half. Having this potion once a day supports your immune system and keeps infections away.
Day 6- Snacking smartly
Are you guilty of mindless munching? If yes, then start paying attention to your cravings by healthily curbing them. Remove all the packs of deep-fried snacks, chips, cookies, confectionaries and replace your kitchen/ fridge with smart snacks like mixed nuts, seeds (melon, pumpkin, sesame, flaxseeds), roasted black chana, roasted makahana, tofu or moong sprouts. Try satisfying your mid-day or evening hunger pangs with these healthy options.
Day 7 - Turmeric latte to call off the day
Turmeric milk is the age-old bed time soothing and healthy drink. Having a cup of lukewarm turmeric milk right before you end the day can provide you many health benefits. The active compound in turmeric is called curcumin and is one of the most powerful antioxidants with anti-bacterial, anti-cancer, and immunity-boosting properties. Milk helps enhance its absorption. You can also add a pinch of black pepper to make the most of it.
(Nmami Agarwal is nutritionist at Nmami Life)
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.